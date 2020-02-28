Going forward, she made clear, Congress will be in the driver’s seat. “We’re trying to — we’re coming close to a bipartisan agreement in the Congress as to how we can go forward with a number that is a good start. We don’t know how much we will need. Hopefully, not so much more because prevention will work. But, nonetheless, we have to be ready to do what we need to do.”

She was having none of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar’s statement Wednesday that the market would control prices so he could not pledge that any vaccine would be affordable. “Really? This would be a vaccine that is developed with taxpayer dollars … and we think that should be available to everyone, not dependent on Big Pharma,” she said firmly. “I guess yesterday when the secretary made that ill‑advised statement he was wearing his Pharma hat, which he wore before he came here. And then we want to be sure that state and local governments are reimbursed for costs incurred while assisting the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak.”

She made clear she has already shared her concerns about the administration’s approach with Vice President Pence. She pointed out that “while I look forward to working with him … when he was governor of Indiana, slashing the public health budget and having some clinics — one, especially a Planned Parenthood clinic, closed, which was the only place in Scott County where you could get tested for HIV and AIDS. There was an outbreak.” Her steely voice almost made you feel sorry for the hapless vice president.

Before moving to questions, she gave a call-out to San Francisco’s Chinatown in her district (which she visited Monday to give it an economic boost and allay fears about the virus), a slap at the Senate for not acting on gun safety and a preview of legislation to address teen tobacco use.

No one could be confused about who was running the show. When asked about Trump’s attempt to blame the stock market crash on the Democratic debate (!), she scoffed: “The market drop — now, it’s what, 3,000, 2,500, as of last night, 3,000 — is disturbing. … The president said something so strange that you really have to wonder. He said the reason the market dropped is because of the debate the other night.” She continued: “Well, the market had dropped 1,800 points before the debate the other night. The market [futures] dropped while he was speaking yesterday in his press conference. So, you know, let’s not — let’s not be silly about what that is.” Her job, she made clear, is focusing on public health and instilling public confidence.

On the election, she essentially said the president is responsible for his own campaign and she will ensure that her House members hold the majority. “We’re responsible to win the House of Representatives. And that is what we intend to do with our mobilization, with our messaging, with our resources in order to win. And, hopefully, that victory will also help to win the Senate and … the White House.” She would not speak ill of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s Medicare-for-all plan. (“Now, it is not unusual for the party platform or the candidates for president to have their own agenda that they would put forth, and it’s not unusual for the House of Representatives to have its agenda as well.”)

She did, however, make perfectly clear what the rule is for picking a nominee. “The person who will be nominated will be the person who has the majority. … That may happen before they even get to the convention.” She added, “The people will speak, and that’s what we’re listening to, and it’s a pretty exciting thing.” I would not recommend Sanders try to bulldoze the convention into handing him the nomination if he holds only a plurality of delegates.

Whether at the lectern, confronting the president, setting the agenda for her members (“There are three issues: health care, health care and health care”) or addressing potential presidential nominees, she exudes confidence, control and command of her material. She knows how to govern and to keep her forces unified; until we see the election of a female president, she remains the most powerful female politician in our history.