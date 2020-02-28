The events of the past week should also make us think hard about the Democratic primary field. Which of these people would you prefer to find in charge of a full-blown pandemic?

Not that they’re going to be asked to run the covid-19 response; whether we have a bad outbreak or not, the worst is likely to be over by Jan. 21, 2021. However, the exercise suggests which candidates might best manage the different crisis we aren’t expecting but which will almost certainly arrive during the next presidential term.

Which candidate do you think can allow expert civil servants to do their jobs, without unnecessary micro-management or political interference — but can also set priorities, quickly resolve the inevitable turf battles and communication lapses, and clear away obstacles?

Who can rapidly take in a lot of information on an unfamiliar subject, cope with the many uncertainties and deliver a final decision that’s likely to be right? Not certainly, because no one is ever right all the time, but most likely? And when they make mistakes, as they will, who is most likely to recognize an error, admit it and move to fix things rather than wasting time trying to shift the blame?

Can the candidate focus the policy response on empirical data and pragmatic action, rather than looking for the solutions that best please the base or fit ideological priorities? Can they take bold steps that might not be immediately politically popular?

Finally, can they lead? When they go on television to reassure America, will most Americans feel comforted? This sounds minor, but it isn’t at all. When people panic, they do stupid and dangerous things, including not listening to public-health officials who are trying to prevent an epidemic.

Whatever your answer to those questions, don’t focus on health policies. The next president is bound to face some major crisis during a term or two in office, but it’s unlikely to be a health crisis — it will be a Cuban missile crisis, or an Iranian hostage situation, or gosh knows what else.

In some ways, a candidate’s preferred solutions to already-known problems are the least interesting things about them. After all, George W. Bush ran on “compassionate conservatism” but left office as the president of 9/11, the Iraq War and the bungled Hurricane Katrina response. Even Barack Obama, who talked about the financial crisis on the stump, only did so in the two months after the September collapse of Lehman Brothers; he had spent most of the previous year making health care his signature issue. So instead of focusing on detailed policies that will probably be overtaken by events, think about who can be flexible enough to deal with novel problems, yet rigid enough to keep an administration full of ambitious zealots, plus a bureaucracy full of turf-protective civil servants, all moving in roughly the same direction.

Personally, I’d pick Mike Bloomberg. (I should point out that I used to work for the opinions section of Bloomberg.com.) Though I disagree with him on many topics, I know that Bloomberg has run a city that has the fifth-biggest government workforce in the country, and run it reasonably well, under some very trying circumstances. These included the other party controlling most of the key political offices in his city and the state, as well as a financial crisis that devastated his city’s main source of tax revenue. None of the other candidates has ever managed anything on that scale, or under that kind of pressure.

I’m not saying that your answer has to be mine. You might prefer Amy Klobuchar’s skill at small-ball legislative advances, or Pete Buttigieg’s technocratic credentials, or Elizabeth Warren’s wonkiness, or Joe Biden’s experience, or even Bernie Sanders’s passion. I’m just saying that before you vote, it would be a good idea to close your eyes and picture the candidate you’re supporting thrust onto the front lines of an epidemic, or a really bad earthquake, or a massive terrorist attack. Be honest with yourself, because you’ll never have to defend your answer to anyone else: Would they actually do what needs to be done?

The answer to that question probably matters more than to any other you could ask.