If you don’t understand the way that the Democratic Party splits its convention delegates, perhaps you are not a rocket scientist. But to understand one, it might help to be the other.
The big factors are all locked in fine print. One that matters? A rule that could help Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) win big on Super Tuesday, all but assuring him the Democratic nomination.
To understand this rule, let’s use California as an example. The state will award 415 Democratic convention delegates on Super Tuesday. They will be distributed this way:
144 delegates will be are awarded proportionally according to statewide results.
271 delegates will be awarded according to the vote in each congressional district. Here are two examples:
District 8
4 delegates
District 12
San Francisco
7 delegates
Source: California Democratic Party.
Now, the Big Catch: A candidate has to win at least 15 percent of the vote (state-wide, for state-level delegates, or district-wide, for district level-delegates) to win any delegates. If you get less than that in popular vote, you get zero delegates.
Why is this good for Sanders? In many California polls, the senator is the only candidate consistently above that 15-percent threshold. Meaning there is a decent chance that Sanders could win most, if not all, of the 144 delegates awarded at the state level. This is how the leading candidates have been performing in polls of California voters, on average:
Only candidates with more than 15 percent of the vote win delegates.
Sanders
30%
25
20
Warren
15%
Biden
Bloomberg
10
Buttigieg
5
0
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
JAN.
FEB.
Source: Post Opinions Simulator, as of Feb. 28.
Sanders also has a strong on-the-ground presence in California, with 20 offices around the state. That doesn’t mean he will win every district. But with so many other people in the race, Sanders is in a good position to secure an outsize share of the district-level delegates.
That rule could also help Sanders do well Tuesday in other states — such as Massachusetts, North Carolina and Texas — although other candidates are also poised to get a piece of the prize in those states.
Here’s who has the edge in the Super Tuesday states with highest number of delegates, according to polling averages compiled by my colleague David Byler:
Texas, 228 delegates
30%
25
Sanders
20
Biden
15%
Bloomberg
Warren
10
Buttigieg
5
0
Nov.
Dec.
JAN.
FEB.
North Carolina, 110 delegates
35%
30
25
Sanders
20
Biden
Bloomberg
15%
Warren
10
Buttigieg
5
0
Nov.
Dec.
JAN.
FEB.
Massachusetts, 91 delegates
30%
25
Sanders
20
Warren
15%
Buttigieg
Bloomberg
10
Biden
5
0
Nov.
Dec.
JAN.
FEB.
Minnesota, 75 delegates
30%
Klobuchar
25
Sanders
20
15%
Warren
10
Biden
5
Buttigieg
0
Nov.
Dec.
JAN.
FEB.
Note: Virginia will award 99 delegates on Super Tuesday, but polls in the state are insufficient to draw trend lines.
Source: Post Opinions Simulator, as of Feb. 28.
There is always a chance that voters might change their minds between now and when they reach the voting booth.
But, at the moment, Sanders is in position to make significant delegate gains in every key state on Super Tuesday. Especially in California, the biggest prize of the day. And that simple rule could make all the difference.
