Instead of rationally assessing one’s performance and prospects, and instead of listening to friends and family (not consultants who’d like to get paid forever) who have the candidate’s best interests at heart, candidates will tell themselves all sorts of things to rationalize staying in the race. For example:

“I am the only candidate who can unite the party and beat President Trump." Restating the premise of one’s campaign, which is, in fact, identical to every other candidate’s premise (only I can beat Trump), is not an argument for staying in. You might think you are uniquely qualified, but only the voters’ evaluation matters. If you have not convinced a plurality in any of the four states that have voted (or 18, after Super Tuesday) that you are the one to pull this off, then your self-evaluation means nothing. You have made your argument to voters. A four-time (or 18-time) loser, at some point, has to accept “no” for an answer.

“I can run a grass-roots campaign with no money.” If you could not win with money, how honestly do you expect to win with no money against better-funded and more successful candidates? Running a bare-bones effort made sense in the early going when the states are small, when you can campaign in them one at a time and when there are cheap media rates. By the time you get to Super Tuesday, the states come in bunches all across the country, and with expensive ad markets. Your chances will not improve when you have less visibility (unless you are a terrible candidate, in which case you need to go home anyway).

“The next states are better for me.” If you have not won in states with mostly white voters or ones with mostly nonwhite voters; in states where retail politics is key or in ones where paid media buys are essential; in the South or North; and with 10 national debates under your belt (i.e., people know who you are), the next week or the week after that is not going to be any better. In fact, once you stop winning, fewer people will take you seriously.

“There will be a contested convention, so I should just hang around.” If you have no delegates or very few delegates, you are not going to have much weight if a contested convention really does occur. You will have even less weight if you go through another 20 contests without a victory. (If you really want to be able to cash in your chips at the convention, as it were, you can do that by simply suspending your campaign.)

At some point, it is misleading to the voters who support you and the donors from whom you still ask for money to run a hopeless campaign. It can be injurious to the entire country and to our democracy when the goal is to find someone capable of beating Trump. Knowing when it is time to go is one of the most difficult things in politics (or sports, or many other endeavors), but leaving sooner rather than later often allows you to maintain a promising future.