Nevada’s caucuses were less than a week ago, but lots has happened since then: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) got banged around at the debate in South Carolina, while former vice president Joe Biden had his best debate (followed by an endorsement from Rep. James Clyburn and a memorable town hall). Real movement in the polls suggests Biden is likely to win South Carolina. If there is such a thing as momentum, Biden has it in South Carolina in large part due to his support among African American voters.

Super Tuesday is just four days away, but the political landscape is shifting as we speak and a comeback win for Biden in South Carolina may impact voters even more. Here are seven questions, the answers to which may determine the eventual nominee:

1. Biden needs a big victory in South Carolina to propel him into Super Tuesday. If he gets it, will the party veterans begin to rally around him as the alternative to Sanders? (Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, the former vice presidential nominee and relatively mainstream Democrat, endorsed Biden on Friday, signaling the party is ready to consolidate around a non-Sanders candidate.)

2. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is mired in single digits and is not expected to do well in South Carolina. This could well impact her standing on Super Tuesday (she is already trailing Sanders in her home state of Massachusetts according to the latest poll, and she is substantially behind him in California). By Wednesday morning, will she have gained enough delegates to keep up the fight, or will repeated single-digit finishes spell the end of her campaign (with Sanders as the likely beneficiary)?

3. How long does Klobuchar hang on? Without nonwhite support, she seems unlikely to do any better in South Carolina and beyond than her third-place finish in lily-white New Hampshire. Does she see the handwriting on the wall before or just after Super Tuesday?

4. Now is do-or-die time for Buttigieg, who won in Iowa and came within a hair’s breadth in New Hampshire, both mostly-white states. Currently, he is not in the top tier in any Super Tuesday state, even in places such as Virginia where he campaigned heavily and would appeal to suburban professionals in the D.C. suburbs. (In the latest Christopher Newport poll, he is stuck at 8 percent.) Can he finally break through with nonwhite voters, and if not, what’s his path to the nomination?

5. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg has had two lousy debates (the first, among the worst in presidential debate history) and been bombarded by negative stories about stop-and-frisk and his treatment of women. Does his support, bolstered by hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising, crumble or fade, thereby upending his strategy of skipping the first four states? (And does a rising Biden encourage anti-Sanders voters to coalesce around the former vice president?) If Bloomberg doesn’t win a Super Tuesday state, you wonder how long he keeps spending and dividing the non-Sanders vote.

6. Sanders has begun to feel the heat lately, receiving incoming fire on his health, his radical views, his votes on guns and immigration and his impact on down-ticket races. On the positive side, he has huge support in the Hispanic community, which will benefit him greatly in Texas and California. Will an expected loss in South Carolina and the cumulative attacks weaken his monster lead in California, and will a possible win in two of the largest Super Tuesday states more than compensate for weaker showings elsewhere?

7. Why is Tom Steyer still in the race, and what would cause him to depart?

