Khanna, a second-term member of Congress and a national co-chair of the Sanders presidential campaign, has to manage a contradiction. He needs to explain Sanders’s expected second-place finish in South Carolina — polls show former vice president Joe Biden, who enjoys strong backing and support from the state’s African American voters with all but a lock on first place — while still projecting optimism about the outcome and a sense of inevitability about Sanders’s quest for the White House.

“We’re the underdog, and I expect we’ll exceed expectations,” Khanna says about South Carolina. But, I ask, what if Sanders does not outperform? What if Biden emerges with a bigger-than-expected win?

“I’m not sure how much that matters,” Khanna says, quickly adding, “I mean, [Biden’s] a formidable competitor, we’re treating him as such and we’re very confident we’re going to do well in a lot of Super Tuesday states. We think this is going to be a fight until the convention."

Ah, the convention.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the Democratic establishment has something to say about that. The newspaper spoke with a number of superdelegates, many of whom said they did not plan to support Sanders — they are afraid he will be a drag on down-ballot candidates — if he didn’t win the nomination with a majority of the votes on the first ballot. They will, in other words, push for a brokered convention, even if that means denying the nomination to the candidate with a plurality of votes and pledged first-round delegates. (Sanders and his supporters are crying foul, despite the fact that they took the opposite position in 2016, when Sanders came in second to Hillary Clinton.)

Khanna called the piece “strategic positioning,” adding, “If I were the other candidates, I’d be trying to push for any paths to also keep my campaign afloat and funded.” Nonetheless, he says “Bernie Sanders is committed to building a majority coalition. I mean, he’s going to work to build people’s votes, and he’s going to work with other candidates to build that majority. And I hope the party leaders will help him.”

As for the fear voiced by more moderate Democrats that Sanders at the top of the ticket will cut into their voter support, and cost the Democrats seats in the House and Senate? Khanna says he doesn’t think that will happen. Sanders’s message “resonates,” he tells me, in South Carolina and elsewhere. Issues such as expanding Social Security, Medicare-for-all, tuition-free public college and student-debt forgiveness get to the heart of the financial insecurity that all too many Americans face.

Khanna, it is frequently pointed out, is something of a surprising advocate for Sanders, not to mention the message of economic justice. Not only is he one of the wealthier members of Congress, but he also represents Silicon Valley.

But Khanna has his reasons, ones that perhaps can help explain why Sanders is increasingly looking like the Democratic pick. First, he points out, Silicon Valley isn’t as monolithically wealthy as it seems — many of his constituents work in the frequently low-wage service sector. Second, the high cost of housing, medical care and college negatively affect even people who, on paper, appear solidly upper-middle class. But there is something else, too. Sanders, Khanna says, “is offering an aspirational version of what America can be."

Think about it for a moment. People who don’t like Sanders portray him as an angry guy who shouts too much — pundits find him unpleasant, and he is sometimes compared to President Trump — and find themselves mystified by his late-life political ascendance. But Khanna says they are missing a vital piece of why many voters (especially young ones) are throwing Sanders their support.

Sanders is not basing his candidacy on his managerial experience or telling people to dampen their expectations in the name of realism. Yes, he channels fury at the donor class and special interests, who control so much of our politics and economic life to the detriment of so many. But he’s also spinning a vision of a world where it doesn’t have to be this way. He’s offering, as Khanna put it, “hope.” And it’s that hope, he believes, that will win Sanders the nomination.

We may know if Khanna is right within a few weeks.