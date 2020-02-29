Now he’s got a new show, “What’s Eating America?” which explores some of the biggest issues facing the United States through his preferred lens: food. Although the show, which airs Sunday nights on MSNBC, is driven more by agenda than entertainment, Zimmern has brought his trademark curiosity and open mind to tackling looming problems. And it works.

My initial exposure to Zimmern was in Persian, watching “Bizarre Foods” in Iran and discussing it with Iranian friends. The range of things he was willing to put in his mouth became a popular discussion topic at dinner parties even there.

But although there was shock value in “Bizarre Foods,” underlying it were empathy and an appreciation for the ways in which cultures embrace an ingredient or dish as a delicacy, even though others might shun it. Through that process, Zimmern showed — like his late friend, Anthony Bourdain — that people on the other side of the world, no matter what they eat, aren’t so different from us.

“Supporting commonalities, not celebrating differences,” Zimmern told me was how he approaches presenting the unfamiliar to his viewers.

It was that unique frame of mind that motivated two of TV’s most intrepid chefs to plan episodes in Iran in 2014. That June, when my wife and I dined with Bourdain in Tehran, I was also deep in the planning stages of doing an Iran episode of “Bizarre Foods” with Zimmern’s producers. Unfortunately, my arrest by Iranian authorities that year put those plans on indefinite hiatus.

But in the years since my release — especially during the first tumultuous months of freedom — Zimmern’s shows have become some of my favorite viewing. Not only did they transport me to far-away places at a time when I was in no shape to actually travel, but they also did it in a way that was comforting.

In contrast to Bourdain’s show, “Parts Unknown,” Zimmern’s new show isn’t about exploring specific places in each episode. Rather, each episode of “What’s Eating America?” dives into a trend that is challenging the American way of life as we know it.

The first episode deals with immigration and followed Zimmern and his pal D.C.-based chef José Andrés as they demonstrated how, without the efforts of foreign-born workers, there would be no food on our plates. Literally. The second episode takes a stunning look at the many issues affecting food supplies, from overfishing to climate change.

This Sunday’s episode is extremely personal for Zimmern, as it deals with addiction.

A recovering addict himself, Zimmern intimately explores his own path to recovery, revisiting people in the restaurant business with whom he worked in the 1990s and inevitably let down, and others who helped him get clean.

“One of the gifts of recovery is that you no longer have any secrets about your addiction,” Zimmern told me in a phone interview this week.

The show’s themes are big and alarming, and Zimmern has an agenda in addressing each of them. In a contentious election year, when it’s becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish fact from fiction, the episodes demonstrate an approach that is less partisan than we see on most channels these days. “What’s Eating America?” has nothing to hide.

Zimmern told me he hoped the show might “change the minds of people who are undecided.”

If that’s the goal, I think the format is the right way to accomplish it. The unique advantage of a food approach is that it makes scary subjects not only palatable — sorry — but also disarming. Many shows are designed to make us angry or squirm with discomfort as we acknowledge truths we’d prefer not to confront. In this show, in no small part thanks to the curious yet nonjudgmental host, viewers are invited to look at problems from different angles and are presented with realistic but not obvious solutions. And that’s satisfying.

The show has only been on for a couple of weeks, and international distributors of Zimmern’s original shows are already exploring opportunities to show it to foreign markets. This would be an enormous opportunity, not only because Zimmern is a trusted guide to millions of people around the world, but also because “What’s Eating America?” provides an utterly unique window into this American moment.

