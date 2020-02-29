That’s because California, one of 14 states voting in next week’s Super Tuesday slew of primaries, has 416 pledged delegates up for grabs. That dwarfs the 155 delegates at stake in the four states that voted in February. It’s nine times Sanders’s present total. If Sanders walks away with, say, 350 delegates — not at all impossible — California alone would put him one-sixth of the way to the nomination.

If Sanders does leave California with a massive delegate haul, he’ll have complicated state party rules to thank. Of the Golden State’s 416 delegates, 144 will be allocated proportionally by statewide results. To earn any of those 144 delegates, however, a candidate must win at least 15 percent of the statewide vote. Right now, Sanders is the only candidate consistently north of 15 percent. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden have come close, but if they both fall short Tuesday, Sanders could win all 144 of those delegates.

As for the remaining delegates, they’re spread out among the Golden State’s 53 congressional districts. But to get any of a district’s delegates, a candidate must also exceed the 15 percent threshold among that district’s voters. The fact that Sanders has seven active, national-level rivals dividing the vote in a large and diverse state means that few of his competitors are likely to reach 15 percent at the district level very often. Here, too, the senator could clean up.

In addition to his strength in the polls, Sanders benefits from sound planning and experience. He’s the only Democrat in the field who has played for keeps in a California presidential primary before. And in 2016, though Sanders lost California by seven points, he successfully distributed his support across the state so that he racked up an impressive number of delegates relative to his popular-vote performance.

Sanders achieved this feat with solid organization. Four years ago, he didn’t overly rely on mass media to court Californians, as Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are in this year’s primary. Instead, his campaign recruited volunteers, handed out bumper stickers and enlisted local pro-Bernie groups to post on Facebook in support of their candidate. Sanders himself took the unconventional step of campaigning far from California’s most progressive population centers, visiting places such as the small wine country town of Cloverdale and the Inland Empire city of Riverside.

Sanders seems to be deploying the same delegate-optimization strategy this cycle. Across the state, he now has 23 field offices, many in operation since last fall, and more than 100 paid staffers. His California campaign claims to have already knocked on more than 1 million doors and made more than 5 million phone calls. By contrast, former vice president Joe Biden has only one field office, in East Los Angeles, for the entire state.

To be sure, Sanders’s Golden State triumph isn’t guaranteed. But in 2020, unlike 2016, Sanders may have an ace up his sleeve. In the past four years, California has morphed into the stuff of a Democratic socialist’s dreams. Sanders just unveiled a $1.5 trillion plan that calls for free universal prekindergarten; California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) wants universal preschool for the state’s 4-year-olds. Sanders advocates a single-payer national health-care program; Newsom campaigned on single-payer when he ran for governor two years ago. Sanders wants to tax “extreme wealth”; California voters have raised taxes on the state’s top earners twice in the past decade, with another soak-the-rich ballot initiative in the works for 2022.

Politically, it’s a different California from the one Sanders navigated in 2016. Then, the state was helmed by Jerry Brown, a cautious governor defined by his septuagenarian sensibilities, who opposed marijuana legalization and bah-humbugged single-payer health care. Now the face of the Golden State is a younger successor who has lived his entire life inside the ultra-woke bubble around San Francisco Bay.

If Californians do anoint Sanders as the Democratic nominee, he can count on their support against President Trump, who is not exactly beloved in the Golden State. But in the general election, California won’t be enough. And in Sanders, California Democrats will have championed a candidate who wants to ban fracking (goodbye, Pennsylvania and Ohio) and who has lavished praise on Cuban dictator Fidel Castro (adios, Florida). So in an ironic twist, Californians feelin’ the Bern on Tuesday could be the key to reelecting Trump in November.

Maybe presidential kingmaking isn’t so great after all.