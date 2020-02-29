AD

But, in 2001, his claim to competence and managerial prowess pulled him into office (with substantial help from his fortune). Will it happen again?

I never make political predictions, but my analytical juices have been aroused by this uncanny repetition in Bloomberg’s history. He once again finds that just as he was plodding along colorlessly but expensively in a campaign that hardly played to his strength, a sudden shock to the country puts a premium on his claim to public office.

Bloomberg cannot win on his debating talent. He cannot demonstrate an appealing public charm. He offers no inspiring ideology or meaningful international experience. His only plausible sales pitch is that he can “get things done.” The business mogul was a Republican (then) in a Democratic town. Few knew what to make of such a wobbly, improbable candidate.

And then a bolt from the skies: an attack on New York’s World Trade Center, a city in trauma, the dominant Democrats in self-defeating turmoil.

And now — just as he was struggling to keep his footing in this race, once again a bolt, this time from China: a virus unsettling the country and no one onstage capable of persuasively claiming the mantle of crisis manager. Suddenly competence and Bloomberg’s claim that he engineered New York’s revival have become relevant arguments.

After 9/11, Bloomberg could invoke his experience as manager and builder of his own successful business. The Wall Street alumnus could use his connections as a rich mogul to persuade nervous business leaders to keep their tax-producing and job-creating companies in the city.

The conventional wisdom was that the attack gave an edge to the leading Democratic contender and eventual nominee, Mark Green — a familiar figure in New York. I well remember my skepticism when a Bloomberg adviser told me in those dark days after 9/11 that, rather than a politics-as-usual leader, New Yorkers were open to someone, and something, different.

I was one of many who were convinced that traumatized New Yorkers wanted someone with government experience to succeed Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani — yes, the Ukraine fixer who was then, however fleetingly, a compelling leader. The brittle, unemotional Bloomberg did not fit that bill. But he campaigned on the same credentials he touts today — his business acumen and managerial skills — spent vast sums of his own money and started to connect with voters.

Once in office, Bloomberg strained to find morale boosts like luring the Olympics to New York and building a football stadium in Manhattan overlooking the Hudson River. As those plans failed, Bloomberg retreated to more mature policies of persuading the often recalcitrant state legislature to give him control over the flailing school system, expanding anti-smoking rules and regulations, and redesigning neighborhoods. He changed building codes, traffic patterns and environmental policies. He built on Giuliani’s successful fight to curb crime, ultimately overdoing his controversial stop-and-frisk policy that continues to hurt him politically today, despite his death-bed apologies.

But in his first term, when the city was at its most fragile, the engineer set out to reinvent the city’s prosperity and restore its morale, and by most measures, he did.

With the Trump administration visibly confused by the virus crisis and none of the conventional Democratic arguments so far offering a meaningful response, Bloomberg’s multimillion-dollar campaign suddenly has a message that may resonate. Small wonder that in these last days before Super Tuesday he is zeroing in on his crisis management, offering competence, just as he did in 2001. This is now the singular focus of his speeches and a new ad.

Even the stock market may prefer to listen to Mike Bloomberg than Donald Trump.

Maybe the virus will not be the problem some health officials fear it will be. Maybe the president will learn to keep still and let the experts manage the crisis. Maybe more surprises await us.

But we have seen how quickly a Katrina-like storm can consume a presidency and how fate can scramble our politics overnight.