His margin of victory, made possible by his overwhelming support among African American voters (60 percent) and voters over age 45 will change the coverage of the primary contest and potentially have a dramatic effect on Super Tuesday. Biden owes no one more than the dean of South Carolina Democrats and an African American icon, Rep. James E. Clyburn, whose endorsement was an important factor for about half the voters, according to exit polls.

The Post reports from the polls that about half the voters “want the next president to return to Barack Obama’s policies, rather than changing in a more liberal or conservative direction," a much higher percentage than in earlier contests. Biden, who had a favorable rating with about 3 out of 4 voters, dwarfed his opponents (who mostly hovered around 50 percent). Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was not on the ballot in South Carolina, had by far the lowest favorability rating, with only about one-quarter of voters viewing him favorably. That may suggest his support among African Americans is crumbling, and that his Super Tuesday results may be underwhelming.

AD

AD

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who got pummeled in last Tuesday’s debate, never found a real foothold here outside his base of young voters. He won only 17 percent of voters 45 and older, according to exit polling.

Beyond that, South Carolina proved disastrous for the rest of the field. Tom Steyer, despite spending millions, sits in third. Far back were former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg , and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.).

The media loves a comeback story, and Biden, written off repeatedly (after mediocre debate performances, lousy results in Iowa and New Hampshire and modest fundraising), now has a claim to the top center-left Democrat, the only candidate with a plausible chance to avoid a Sanders nomination. In the space of about a week, Biden has gone from political death’s door to the most viable (perhaps, only) alternative to Sanders.

AD

AD

Biden certainly will grab the headlines and garner praise from the cable TV talking heads just days before Super Tuesday. The size of the victory may be as critical in maintaining the aura of new-found strength as the win itself. As voters see moderates such as Klobuchar and Buttigieg fade, Biden may enjoy a surge of support going into Tuesday’s cluster of primary contests. If he can duplicate the results here with commanding wins in states with large numbers of African American voters (such as Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia) totaling 356 delegates, he may compensate for delegate-rich states in which Sanders currently leads in the polls.

Biden’s win may induce a stampede of endorsements from prominent Democrats who now see him as the only viable alternative to Sanders and the party’s best shot to defeat President Trump in November. Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe (D) endorsed Biden just after the polls closed and urged the hopeless campaigns to pack it in. Likewise, donors who held back to see whether Biden would survive are likely to open their checkbooks.

In short, the bandwagon effect likely pushes voters, endorsers and donors in Biden’s direction. We will find out on Tuesday whether the consequences of a Biden blowout are enough to overcome Sanders’s advantage among Hispanic and young voters. (There is considerable overlap between these two groups, given the relative youth of Hispanic voters). For now, Biden and his team can breathe a sigh of relief. They have lived to fight another day.

AD

AD