But if you’re looking for someone to flog for all this, you could do worse than pointing to the nation’s Democratic governors, who seem to have spent the past year hiding under a table with their fingers in their ears, hoping the unpleasantness would pass.

In the modern political era, governors have played a huge role in challenging both the dysfunction in Washington and the extremes in their own parties. It was Georgia’s Jimmy Carter who provided a new face for Democrats in the wake of Watergate; New York’s Mario Cuomo who gave liberal governance a voice against Reaganism; Arkansas’s Bill Clinton who sharply critiqued his own party and reoriented its policies toward the middle class.

In the Republican Party, governors flexed their collective muscle. Texas Gov. George W. Bush rallied Republican governors to his side at the end of the Clinton era, pushing back against the party’s congressional wing with an argument for “compassionate conservatism.”

In the 32 years between 1976 and 2008, four of the five presidents were governors. That’s because they advanced the most compelling arguments, and they managed to unify a bloc of colleagues whose support sent a powerful message.

Now we find ourselves in a unique historical moment — facing four more years of an all-out assault on every institution of government, on one hand, and a lurch toward socialism on the other. And the only thing the stands out about this current crop of governors is their disengagement.

There are 24 Democratic governors right now. Ten bucks if you can name three of them.

How much have we heard regarding the party’s internal struggle from Cuomo’s son Andrew, now the senior-most Democratic governor in the United States? How about from lesser-known stars such as Rhode Island’s Gina Raimondo or Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer or Colorado’s Jared Polis?

Democrats unseated a whopping seven Republican governors in the most recent midterm elections, running on pragmatic platforms that offered the ideal contrast to President Trump’s traveling circus. But when those same governors all gathered for their annual meeting last summer in Nantucket (clearly chosen for its geographic convenience and its relevance to the struggle of ordinary Americans), all they could do was grumble quietly about the nascent presidential campaign.

Raimondo, who was then serving as chair of the governors, told the New York Times’s Jonathan Martin that the idea to eliminate private health insurance wasn’t “good policy or good politics.” Then she and her disquieted colleagues got back on their planes and left it for others to figure out how to counter Sanders’s argument, and how to break through amid a large muddle of moderate candidates.

There ended up being four current or former governors in the field — John Hickenlooper (Colorado), Jay Inslee (Washington), Steve Bullock (Montana) and Deval Patrick (Massachusetts). But their former colleagues didn’t lift a finger to unite behind any one of them, which would have immediately elevated that candidate in the media and provided valuable fundraising. The only thing they did as a bloc was worry.

They were too afraid of activists in their own states to warn against the leftist tilt of the national party, or to put their prestige and money behind a candidate who might not win. They acted like it was somebody else’s party to sort out.

And to be fair, I don’t think any of the governors running this year really tried very hard to rally that support, either. None of them made the kind of deeply thought-out, confrontational — and risky — argument against leftism that Clinton had. They seemed to think that having won some elections and passed some bills was credential enough.

Do I really think we’d be sitting in a different place right now if a dozen Democratic governors had denounced the Sanders wing of the party last year and vowed to put their weight behind one of their own, or behind one of the other moderate candidates? I’m not sure.

But at a minimum, it would have made an implausible candidacy suddenly more plausible. It would have put the governors squarely in the middle of a national debate, which is exactly where they ought to be right now.

What I do know is that, if Sanders cruises to the nomination, a lot of these same governors will be walking around the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee with looks of despair, doling out anguished quotes about the perils of socialism and the specter of a second Trump term.

They’d better hope history doesn’t ask what they did to prevent it.

