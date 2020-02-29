Coronavirus: What you need to read

The latest: Health officials in Washington, Oregon and California reported a worrying development: new cases among people with no travel history.

What you need to know about coronavirus: Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses whose effects range from causing the common cold to triggering much more serious diseases, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.

Mapping the spread of the new coronavirus: More than 30 countries have reported at least one case of the novel coronavirus since it originated in Wuhan, China.

How does the coronavirus make people sick, and why does it kill some of them? It’s not just the virus that kills them — it’s their own immune system. Here’s how to prepare for coronavirus in the U.S. (Step 1: Don’t panic).

What do you want to know about coronavirus? Let us know here.