But even the die-hard fans of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) that I talked to at his Friday rally in Columbia, S.C., didn’t express much confidence in his chances, though they hoped it would be close. They had been phone banking or canvassing for him, and the experience had been discouraging.

They were much like so many of the Sanders supporters that one meets all over the country: young, full of passion, shining with belief in the better world promised by the self-described democratic socialist. Many of them were students at nearby colleges. When I asked one whether she’d attended any Sanders rallies in 2016, she laughed and said, “I was in high school, and my parents are very conservative.” Like Sanders voters everywhere, they said their top issues were either health care or climate change.

AD

AD

But not enough South Carolina Democrats are like those hopeful college students or the rest of the people who had turned out to Finlay Park to hear Sanders and his surrogates thunder about radical change. More than half of South Carolina’s Democratic voters are African American, a demographic that former vice president Joe Biden does well with, rather than Latinos and whites, with whom Sanders is strong; they are older, more religious and less liberal than the ideal Bernie electorate. Too many of the people those Sanders campaigners had tried to turn out were voting for Biden, or Elizabeth Warren, or Tom Steyer.

Sure enough, even before polls closed, the Sanders campaign had all but conceded the state; he wasn’t even there to give his concession speech, even though he’d come in a (distant) second. The television talking heads who had been increasingly panicked about a Sanders candidacy even began speculating that former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg could drop out and toss his massive ad buys to Biden. (The Bloomberg campaign hastened to announce he wouldn’t.) The consensus was that we were now down to a two-man race, and that meant Biden could easily go all the way.

I might be too pessimistic about Biden’s chances. It all feels just too close to the emotional roller coaster we #NeverTrumpers rode back in 2016, when we spun elaborate fantasies about the field narrowing and a champion emerging to take down the Orange Menace.

AD

AD

I believed the fantasies back then, but I find it hard to allow myself to believe again. And the map isn’t exactly helping to restore my faith.

Yes, Biden had a big win on Saturday in South Carolina. He’s catching up to Sanders in the delegate race, because South Carolina has a lot of delegates, and he will probably have a big fundraising night. He should have a nice tail wind heading into Super Tuesday. But where is he going to win big on Tuesday?

Looking at the polls in those states, I’d expect him to take Florida, Georgia and probably North Carolina. But is a big win in a state he was already widely expected to carry really going to push him over the top in Texas, where he is running eight points behind Sanders and where the Democratic electorate is heavily Latino? Or Virginia, where the D.C. wonketariat is gaga for the technocratic stylings of Warren, Buttigieg and Bloomberg, and where a large youth vote is clearly in the Sanders camp?

AD

AD

Biden, in other words, seems to be doing really well in what Flannery O’Connor dubbed the “Christ-haunted" south. But that’s the place where Sanders is particularly bad at campaigning. I heard some of his surrogates onstage working stilted religious references into their speeches and looked around at a crowd that clearly wasn’t overly familiar with the Bible and thought, why are they bothering? They just don’t speak fluent Church Lady and neither does anyone else here.

Opinion Who could win the Democratic primary? Use the Post Opinions Simulator to pick a state and see what might happen in upcoming primaries and caucuses.

Biden, by contrast, speaks easily and naturally of his own faith and connects it with that of his likely voters here. He has been telling a story about how he shared his own suffering at the death of his son with the survivors of Dylann Roof’s horrific attack on the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston. It makes a big impression at the rally I attended on Friday night, and illustrates why Biden carried voters who regularly attend religious services by more than 40 percentage points while Sanders won those who never attend.

The problem is that once you get outside of the South, and particularly in the big states, the Democratic electorate looks more like the people who have been voting for Sanders than it does like conservative southern black voters. If Biden runs the tables in the South on Tuesday, and Sanders wins everywhere else, is the party going to nominate the guy who carried California and Texas and Michigan, or the guy who won all the states that are virtually guaranteed to vote for a Republican come November?

AD

AD