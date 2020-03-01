Democrat Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota came to The Post on Friday to talk about why she is running for president and what she hopes to accomplish if elected. Here is the full transcript and audio recording of our conversation. — Fred Hiatt, editorial page editor

Fred Hiatt, editorial page editor: Thank you very much for coming in. I know, you’ve got a few other things to be doing in these days. I thought maybe we could start with what everybody seems to be concerned about, which is coronavirus. If you were president right now, what would you be be doing?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: I called on him to address the nation, which he did, at the debate. I think I would have done it sooner and had more updates as this went around and went along. I think some of the decisions that he made in the past, some of which Congress reversed, which was budget cuts to the CDC, as well as changes and dismantling the coordinating agency, I wouldn’t have done. And then he also, of course, closed down some of the work that was being done across the world on pandemics. I still remember being at the Munich Security Conference and talking with Bill Gates. He gave a big speech there on pandemics and his fears related to that. And I feel like there were a lot of people that were sounding the alarm on the possibility. We had a mini-example of it for our country with Ebola, not so mini in other countries in Africa. But we should have seen this coming. And that is a difference with me and Donald Trump. I think having better relations with our allies, not spending international conferences, storming off, doing the hard work you need and having consistent people in place in the State Department and in other agencies would have been helpful. I do think that, as I said, I’ve been trying not to politicize this just because I think it is such a serious matter.

And that's why on the debate stage, I actually gave the CDC website because I think more and more people are going to have to listen to the scientists and the experts. I'm disturbed that he doesn't have a set amount of money that he's asking for. I don't expect any president would know exactly how much this is going to cost. But I think it would give faith to the nation if he at least had an initial plan and then said, "well, we're gonna we may add to that afterwards."

And then the press conference didn’t exactly instill confidence in some of the things he said. I would have done it in a different way. I just think everything he does right now, people are going to be watching because they’re scared. The way that the ship was handled, with the 14 people being put on that plane, seemed absolutely absurd to me. I still don’t quite understand that. And I understand that’s not what he would have wanted, that’s what they say. How that happened seems very, very strange, leading to the people coming to California, which then may have led, and I have no idea if it did, to the woman who’s now infected and just the whole train of events.

That being said, I think the experts have warned us that it’s not like we could have contained it forever. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when, and how we handle it, and if we’re ready. And that’s what concerns you about what’s happening in California right now, with the “ready for testing” and with the testing protocols, ready for the equipment. And I think what, to give people confidence right now, you want a president who is completely rational at all times, who is calming the fears of the nation, worrying about people’s health and trying to do the right thing. And that has not been his M.O. since he got into office. And I think it could become very problematic here.

Fred Hiatt: So Japan has just shut down its schools for a month. Do you think that’s where we’re headed?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: I don’t know. I would listen to the science experts and the medical experts and do what they suggest, and listen to the nation’s governors and other leaders. I think that we don’t know. I don’t think anyone could predict that right now.

Fred Hiatt: But you said people are scared, it's the president's job to calm in part. But should people be scared? I mean, how serious do you think this is?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: People have to be told the truth. And we know the percentage of people that die from this. We know that it’s much more dangerous for people that are older, that are over 80 years old. So, you know, I think some focus has to be on protecting people in the ages where they’re most likely to die. And the most vulnerable, whether whatever age they are, I would think that should be a major focus of our efforts in our country, to get there, to try to protect them in those places and then continue to work toward the vaccine. You know, the president acts like it’s around the corner when his own medical experts are saying it takes a year. But that work has to continue, and then it’s just working with the rest of the world.

Fred Hiatt: Okay. I’d like to ask about one other crisis in the news and then ...

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: And I did put out a plan on pandemics, early on.

Fred Hiatt: In Syria, there’s a million people, give or take, who’ve been made homeless just recently in Idlib and half of them children, many of them apparently freezing to death. Should the U.S. be doing anything about that? If you were president, what would we be doing?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Well, I would never have removed the 150 troops. I made that clear that day. I thought that was a major, major mistake, because as bad as things are in Syria, and I have been there to the border now, both borders, actually, have been in Turkey, and as when we came back from that trip, met with President [Barack] Obama, I actually pushed for more humanitarian aid and a humanitarian corridor. But I would not have removed those troops. As small a number as they were, they were really a bulwark. And now what’s happened is things that we predicted. The Turks, of course, fighting with the Syrians, with the Syrian government, with Assad’s regime. You have potentially, in a recent report, the rise of ISIS, again, some potential for that, that they’re concerned about that. So I think that was a mistake. In a bad situation, he managed to make it worse. And so what I would do now is continue to work on humanitarian aid, trying to get it in there, working with our allies. I know there’s an emergency meeting of NATO now, and they have made it very clear that they are not going to invoke Article 5, but they’re going to have to try to work to get some kind of peace in this situation or it’s just going to get worse and worse. Nor do I think that they should right now, given what Turkey did. Turkey goes in there, invades, and now they’re appealing to them and threatening, as you know, to allow the refugees to come up again into Europe. So it’s a very volatile situation. So they’re going to have to work with them on trying to stabilize it.

Fred Hiatt: Going back earlier, President Obama early on decided basically the U.S. wasn’t going to intervene in the civil war. And the country basically now is destroyed. You had a million refugees. Maybe now you’ll have another wave. Was that the right call back then? Was there more the U.S. could or should have done, or was his restraint appropriate?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: I would have done more back then. I said it back then. I visited at a time where the moderates were, the rebel moderates were at their strongest. I remember back when we were there, two things come to mind. We were worried about if the gas and other chemical weapons got in the hands of the rebels that they wouldn’t know how to handle it. Which was far from the concern later, when [Bashar al-] Assad is using sarin gas on his own people. And then we were also concerned, I remember meeting with refugees, with Senator [Linsday] Graham and Senator [Kirsten] Gillibrand, and we told them, they were all crying about what had happened, what they’d seen in their homeland, all the people that had died. And we told them that we thought that they’d be home at the end of the year, and we weren’t making it up. We believed it. And every Christmas Eve, when we sit there with our candles, I think of that moment because it wasn’t true and it was in fact, our policies weren’t working.

So I think early on we could have done more. We didn’t do more. And so now we are where we are. And it’s very difficult to go back now and say, “let’s do what we would have done five years ago.” So I think now it is continuing to work with allies to now watch if ISIS, in fact, starts popping up in a big way and go in there again, if we have to do that and to make sure that Turkey does not allow all the refugees to come up through Europe again by trying to work with them. I just … think all of this was somewhat predictable when the president made that irresponsible decision to bring 150 troops home.

Ruth Marcus, deputy editorial page editor: So we don’t usually like to ask horse race questions, but can you talk ...

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Yeah, I noticed. I was looking at some of your other questions, and you hadn’t, but here we go.

Ruth Marcus: Here we go. Just to bring the tone down a bit. Because we are where we are, could you talk a little bit about not just how you see the state of the race, but how you see the state of the party? A lot of people have talked about whether we’re hurtling towards one form of disaster in Milwaukee or another. Where do you think things go from here? Where’s the party heading? And what can be done about it, other than nominating you?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Primaries are always messy when you don’t have one clear front-runner, and we really haven’t had that through this primary. It’s switched around, who’s the front-runner. So I am not as into complete pandemonium right now in terms of where we are. I think you just have to allow people the chance to vote. We have only had 3 percent of the people voting. And just to give you a sense of where the numbers really are, when you’re looking at those caucuses, which I do not think should be used for presidential primaries in the future. My own state, because of the leadership of our governor actually working with the Republicans, we have caucuses. We’ve always been a big caucus state. We switched to a primary this time for Super Tuesday, which was a very smart thing to do.

So why do I bring this up? Well, I have the third biggest vote total right now, even though the one primary state was New Hampshire, because more people turned out to vote. In the caucus states, it is so limiting in terms of the numbers that show up, even though Iowa is something like twice the size of New Hampshire. But it does give you a sense of how small those numbers are. So my first answer is to allow Super Tuesday to go forward without completely the media saying, everyone should leave because this is a disaster. I think that’s a mistake, given that we don’t know who the strongest candidate is. And you have to allow the public some say in that.

Then after you see what happens on Super Tuesday, you proceed through the rest of the states. I think we all know there’ll be a winnowing of the field, at some point, and that there’s some lanes that people are in. But I think it is a mistake, given the different front-runners we keep seeing in this race and that you’ve seen in past primaries, even on the Republican side in the past, that people don’t overreact to it.

Now, in terms of the ideological divide, yeah, I've seen this coming. I'm in a state that has a very liberal party that Bernie Sanders won actually in our last caucuses. And now we're in a primary, which is a different story. And I understand where a lot of people are in supporting Bernie Sanders. One of my frustrations is with the way the debates have been structured. It's really hard, maybe with the exception of a few of them, like how [George] Stephanopoulos did the debate, it's been really hard for the candidates who are not Bernie Sanders to express their policies and their ideas in a way that reaches out to the American people.

By that, I mean it’s almost impossible to counter while you’re trying to counter his pitch with your own in a practical way, as I say, there’s a difference between a plan and a pipe dream, while trying to make a case for some bold ideas that I have, everything from a public option to taking on the pharmaceutical companies, to actually having the receipts of passing bills and getting things done, and do it in a way that captivates the people of this country. It’s put us in this kind of funny position.

I think the town halls are better for all the candidates, that we’ve had these televised town halls. I did one on Fox last night. There was one, CNN did a series of them, just in terms of reaching out to the public, because a lot of us get pigeonholed in saying, “Well, no, we don’t agree with the way you want to do this, $60 trillion in total spending this and this and this,” and then it looks like you have no plans for the American people. So there’s got to be some other way, and that’s on the candidates, I guess, in the next debate to appeal to the hopes and dreams of the American people in these debates. Because that’s what he does. And then the kind of scenario from the beginning is, he puts out his plan, so does Elizabeth [Warren], then we try to put out a plan and they say, “oh, that’s nothing. That’s a Post-it note.” Then we come back and defend it.

And I think that it’s been hard for people to see that the plans we propose are actually really bold as well. They’re just different than his. And I also think more has to be done for those millions of people that are tuning in, who stayed home in 2016 or who voted for Donald Trump, to make the case why we’re better than Donald Trump, what Donald Trump has done wrong, all the unmet promises, as well as the chaos and the lack of decency.

And I’ve tried over and over to make those points. I think it gets drowned out because, even if I do a solid job in the debate, the next day it’s all about an attack between two people. I know that makes media. I am not dumb about that. But what’s lost in this is that appeal to the voters who are tuning in who aren’t in our fired-up Democratic base. So I’ve kind of gone a long pundit role for you here, but the first thing is let the people vote. The second thing is, I think that we have to do a better job of making our case as bold and why it is bold instead of just having fighting with him all the time. The third thing is that we have to make the case against Donald Trump. So that’s how I see it.

And I do think when you add up all the votes of other people, there is a significant group of people that want a different candidate. We just have to figure out who it is.

Ruth Marcus: But it does seem like the party is divided against itself. That there is this significant fired-up leftward base and there is a bunch of people in the party and elsewhere who don’t agree with that. And how does this all resolve itself?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Well, look how it resolved in 2018. There were some primaries. A bunch of moderate candidates got nominated. And I’m thinking of, for instance, Orange County in California. Moderate Republicans, independents and the left, big time the left, helped to elect those people and change the House back into the people’s House again. They helped candidates in Iowa. Right? Like Cindy Axne. They helped candidates in Minnesota, like Dean Phillips and Angie Craig. This went on all over the country and people knew that the cause was bigger than their individual views on issues. And they united and they united from the far left to the middle of our party to the moderate wing of the Republican Party and independents. Time and time again, that is the model. That’s how Laura Kelly got elected governor in Kansas. That’s how Gretchen Whitmer got elected. That’s how they just elected a new governor in Kentucky.

So while there’s all this hand-wringing, I understand, because of the volatility on the debate stage. I almost got slugged when I was standing up there at the last one. But I did think to myself, “Well, Steyer has really deep pockets, so I’ll be okay,” because I couldn’t really step down from my little stool, or it would have been really obvious. So I just had to stand there. But the point is, while all this volatility is going on, the facts are on my side. The facts are on my side from 2018. The facts are on my side from as recently as a few months ago in Kentucky and in Louisiana and in the state of Virginia, where the House and Senate were flipped. So those are the facts.

And it is hard to go through these primaries, and it is hard to get to that point where, yes, you’re critical because you so strongly believe that the ideas that Sanders is putting forth are not the best ones for our country. I believe that. I feel so strongly that the free college is not the best idea, that no one is talking about that, what that would do. It’s not just a free college for rich kids and what it would do for the debt, it is also the fact that the fastest-growing jobs are one- and two-year degrees. Some of them well-paying, some of them not well-paying. So if we’re gonna use taxpayer money, it should be used for, yeah, doubling the Pell grants for college, but then making those one- and two-year degrees less free basically, because we have so many openings. I’ve said many times we’re having over a million openings for home health-care workers we don’t know how we’re gonna fill. We’re going to have over 100,000 openings for nursing assistants. We’re gonna have over 70,000 openings for electricians. We are not going to have a shortage of sports marketing degrees. We’re going to have a shortage of plumbers. And those are well-paying jobs, by the way.

So how do we make our education system work with our economy? That has not been discussed enough in the debates. I think that it’s a big vulnerability of their plans, even though it’s a bumper sticker. So the key is to make our case, but making it very clear what we’re going to do for people and not to the point where it becomes so personal that people that are supporting the other candidate. And I am good at this uniquely. I often talk about work I’ve done with Bernie [Sanders] on pharmaceutical companies. We get along, we came in together. We’re in leadership together. I think that’s really important to bring people with you when we need to unite our party.

Fred Hiatt: Senator, we’re running on our op-ed page a series of pieces on how to fix the primaries. So from what you’ve just said, you could write one on getting rid of caucuses and maybe one on how to improve the debates. I wanted to ask on two other areas what you’ve learned about the role of money — how is that affecting the shape of the race, and how would you fix it? And I’d also be interested in what you have learned at this point about the role of gender.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Okay. So money continues to affect this race in many insidious ways. I am strongly in favor of overturning Citizens United. And also, I’m strongly in favor of public financing and to the point where it’s public financing that actually works so people do it. And that’s not just in the state races. I think would be helpful in the House and Senate as well.

So what’s happened in this race is actually kind of shocking. So in this race, [former] vice president [Joe] Biden has a significant chunk of support. We know that. And then right when some of us were starting to gain some traction, then mayor [Mike] Bloomberg got in and ran ads to the point of making it really difficult for maybe voters that would not have supported the vice president to pick a different candidate, whether it was when Cory Booker was in, which coincided with some of that time, or Kamala. I’m not sure when Bloomberg got in versus when Kamala [Harris] got out. But Tom Steyer was running humongous ads all the time in those early states. And it just makes it harder for those of us who are running with more traditional means to be able to compete.

My best example of it is preparing for, say, two hours early in the morning for a Sunday show, going into the green room, getting your hair done, sitting there. You do the Sunday show, and you get about half questions that allow you to talk about what your plans are for America. And the other half is sort of questions of news of the day or ones about your fellow candidates, that isn’t exactly your message. I’ll leave it at that. That’s a pretty normal Sunday show.

What’s happening while I’m doing that? Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are running multiple more ads than the time I’m on the show. So I’m on for eight minutes and there may be, you know, 10 minutes of ads combined with their positive message. That’s what’s going on right now. Now, I think a lot of Americans are on to it. They don’t think it’s fair.

I was a huge advocate, as was your editorial page, for having Bloomberg on the debate stage, because I think it’s important that you actually hear people’s views and you’re able to have a normal debate. And now we’re seeing that happen. You can’t just have someone buy their way into the election. But … the particular way this has gone on in this primary has really led itself, the way that when he came in, how [Tom] Steyer has been in has made it harder for other candidates to emerge. And I think that’s a legitimate problem.

Ruth Marcus: Is that a fixable problem?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: That is unclear. It’s fixable, you know, I think in certain states they’ve had more billionaires running for things, and they’re a little more used to the constant ads. I’m just thinking way back in the past with California, and they’re more used to it. A state like mine … You know, we haven’t had — we’ve had rich people run all the time. I’ve had rich opponents, but they don’t have that kind of money to run those kinds of ads. So it can be a little bit jarring for people. They just see the ads and they think, okay. Because that’s the only person, especially in the states like the Super Tuesday states, where the rest of us didn’t have a chance to run the ads. So I just, I wish I could figure out how to fix it. But it has been a unique issue in this primary because he didn’t get in at the beginning where this would have been going on more and then maybe people would have figured it out. When he comes in late, people are saying, “oh, someone new.” And right when we’re starting to rise, it makes it harder to gain traction.

Fred Hiatt: Presumably public financing would balance it a little bit, even if it didn’t stop him.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Public financing, yes.

Fred Hiatt: Are you talking about matching?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: But it would have to really work in a way that it doesn’t now. And then you asked about gender. Just two fun questions.

So I think when it’s all over, I’ll have time to reflect on it more. It’s unique for me because I am someone that when I ran in my two races, I was the first woman in both. Especially when I was running for the Senate, I would get multiple questions from editorial boards, actually, in Minnesota, “Well, can a woman really win? We have to win this race, and we don’t think a woman can win.” It was a little more blatant back then. And I would always say in groups of steelworkers in northern Minnesota, they would ask this constantly, “We have to win. We don’t think a woman can win.” I would always say, well, I’m running on my record. I’m proud to be a woman candidate, but I’m running on my record, and what I want to get done and the merits. They would still be kind of like this. [crossed arms] So then I would say, well, a woman won in Texas, and they would still be like this. And so then I finally said this thing I can’t say now. I said, well, last time I checked, half the voters were men. So if I was just running as a woman, I wouldn’t win. And then they would go, yeah. I think what that meant for them was that I really was running on my merits, that I wasn’t saying, hey, vote for me because I’d be the first woman in this job.

And I think that to me, the example is Barack Obama when he was running. Everyone knew he was going to be the first African American in that job. But that’s not what he was running on. And especially those last few months, because of the economic crisis, it kind of made it much less about that, in the eyes of the public. Hillary’s [Clinton] thing, I think people thought she was going to win, right? And so there was a lot of that going on. I just think that, and of not her own making, I mean everyone was excited about it. I just think it’s really important that you have a candidate that runs on their merits. So for me to have brought this up in the context of experience at that debate, that was a big step for me, because I’m just not the person that does this. I’m not the person that says, oh, vote for me because I’m a woman. But I have felt in this race that it’s become an issue that’s on people’s minds. And I think it’s just unique to trying to beat Donald Trump, because certainly it hasn’t stopped voters from voting for Laura Kelly or Gretchen Whitmer and for governor or for executive office. And it hasn’t stopped voters for, more and more thinking women can win in the Senate and in other seats. But the presidency in our country, it has so far eluded us. As I said on the debate stage, if it hadn’t, we could play the game, name our favorite woman president. So I think that people have to think about it and think that maybe, in fact, the best person who’s taking on Donald Trump has been Nancy Pelosi. That maybe the best counterweight to this guy is someone who is totally different than him, has a different background, is from a different part of the country, unlike some of the people running like [Mike] Bloomberg‚ and is someone that has a different story and able to take him on in a different way. So that’s what I think, it is on voters minds. Yes.

Jo-Ann Armao, associate editorial page editor: I wanted to ask you about an issue that’s come up, which is your prosecution of the 16-year-old boy. And I understand that you said that there needs to be a review of the case. My question is, assuming that he was guilty, was a life sentence for a 16-year-old, is that an appropriate sentence? Would you seek that again today?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: I’ve thought about this a lot, actually, with that. And I know that the county attorney — you’re the first person that’s asked it, thank you — the county attorney’s office is reviewing the whole case. That is something that they could review.

The reason that that sentence was the way it was is because it was, and I don't know what the exact years are, but it is a life sentence for a set amount of years. But then added to it was an attempted murder sentence because of another gang member that was involved that he testified that he was trying to shoot. So I think overall, I have always supported reviewing sentences and was a big supporter of the First Step Act, which was, of course, nonviolent offenders and bringing those sentences down. I believe in rehabilitation and that sentences should be reviewed.

One of the main things that I have done is a proposal for the presidential campaign, is the clemency board. I was the first to come out with this, that operates aside from the Justice Department. So you get advice from people that aren’t as beholden to what was or what the sentences were when you’re looking at pardons. And I think that would be really useful instead of just maybe pardoning your buddies or the way Trump has been doing this, which I truly believe undermines the criminal-justice system, instead of just one off doing people like he just did with the governor of Illinois and others.

And so I think as president, I’ll just take it out of that case, what I would do is the clemency board. I would also create incentives for — pass the Second Step Act, which would create incentives for the 90 percent of people that are in state and local prisons and jails, that are not in federal. So that states would do the same kind of thing we just did on the federal basis to reduce sentences and that could be looking at reducing all sentences. Because to me, you look at rehabilitation happens and when is the point where, in your best guess, it’s safe to have someone come back. It is hard because you have these sentencing guidelines, and when you’re a prosecutor, we had 10[,000] to 15,000 cases a year, right? So you have to have these guidelines, which in Minnesota we didn’t have a death penalty. Some of the lower-end sentences weren’t as long. And our state was known as using treatment, which is a great thing, mental-health treatment and the like, a lot. You’ve got to figure out how you can adjust those guidelines so they’re more fair.

So but right now the status of that case, the county attorney’s office had reviewed everything, put out some counters to the facts. But he has a lawyer, and they’re going to review it, and I think that’s a very good thing. I’m always been on the side of justice. And when I was the Hennepin County attorney, I worked with the Innocence Project significantly. I pioneered working with them a new way to do eyewitness I.D. with one picture at a time, with a cop who’s showing the pictures, not knowing who the actual perpetrator, alleged perpetrator was. So that you wouldn’t get any bias. I reviewed all of our DNA cases. This was not one of them because it didn’t involve DNA. And then I also actually I went around the country and advocated for videotaped interrogation. We were one of the few states that did that. And I debated the Queens D.A. as a young D.A. because he didn’t want to have videotaped interrogations, working with the Innocence Project.

So I am always someone that’s ready to step back and look at what we can do better, including in individual cases. And that’s going to be on the county attorney that’s there. Now, I can’t intervene, but I can call for a review of the case.

Molly Roberts, editorial writer: Back to the ads and money for a moment. A lot of that money has been spent on social media in this race. I’m curious how big an impact on the race do you think the rise of digital advertising has had, and whether there’s more that the social media companies should be doing beyond this sort of disclosure/disclaimer requirements that are in the Honest Ads Act, which I know you’re the lead on?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: So I’m actually working on a bill right now. And you know, you have the First Amendment. So it’s, it’s a very hard thing to figure out how to do, but to try to put some truth standards in place for this. And some of it gets to the liability issue, which I know you’ve discussed before, and so that you can have more truth in advertising on the Internet. And you’re right, the disclaimers and the disclosure is part of it, but it is still a big part of it. It’s an absolutely outrageous fact that they are not held to any kind of disclosure or disclaimers. And how they’ve handled it is, is Twitter isn’t doing political ads at all. Facebook has their own way of doing it.

But there should be the same rules so that campaigns and the press can see what these ads are. My favorite example that I use, just to show how evil it all is, is that during the 2016 campaign, it was your paper that discovered a series of images that had gone on Facebook pages. And then in the [Senate] Judiciary Committee, we actually used those images. And one of the ones that we had used was an African American woman during the Hillary [Clinton] race. And she then called [Sen. Dick] Durbin’s office because she’s from Chicago. She was just an innocent woman. And when it was in your paper, they hadn’t noticed it. But somehow the Judiciary Committee, it got on TV, and they’d just taken her face and put it on an ad. And it said, “Why wait in line to vote for Hillary,” with a mock Hillary thing, went on African American Facebook pages in swing districts, swing states. “You can text your vote at 8 6 1 5 3.”

To me, that’s a crime. They’re suppressing the vote. But it is very, very evil. And so there has got to be some way to put more truth in advertising in place. I just don’t buy this. And so that’s what we are working on with this legislation, with other offices right now. There is my bill, the Honest Ads Act with the disclaimers and the disclosures that I have with [Sen.] Lindsay [Graham] now, actually, since [Sen. John] McCain had done it with me. And then we lost him. And so Lindsay did step into this bill with [Sen. Mark] Warner. And so it’s the three of us. And I don’t even know how [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell can explain not forcing disclaimers and disclosures. And the truth is that they were willing to talk about doing disclaimers and not disclosures. What does that mean? Well, they don’t want those dirty ads that are gonna be run at the very end of the campaign — they don’t want those disclosed.

So I’m just telling you how evil this is going to be. And it’s not just Facebook and Twitter, it’s all these platforms where the bad ads are going to go. So I think passing this, the Honest Ads Act, would be a big first step, trying to work on legislation for truth in advertising and then something you’ve all advocated for, which goes beyond political ads, is privacy legislation.

And now these social media companies are coming to Washington asking for privacy legislation because the individual states are doing a lot of things, which sometimes is how we get results because it’s the states are doing things, that it’s starting to be a patchwork, they can’t deal with it, so they want to have a federal standard. The question is what that standard will be. And [Sen.] Maria [Cantwell] put forward a good bill, that I’m a co-sponsor of, that our offices worked on together. As president, I would love to get something like this done. I think it should be actually one of the top priorities because literally there are no standards in place. And then I have a bill with [Sen. John Neely] Kennedy, which is one of the few bipartisan ones, but it’s a notification of breaches and, you know, it sounds like, you know, as well as doing something more on opting out. But I like that Maria’s bill is, of course, basically giving people the right to their own data, and as president, that’s something that I think it’s really simple and straightforward as a concept.

Molly Roberts: Just back to the truth in advertising and linking it to liability. So that’s, the idea there, of course, one of the other big debates going on, more generally around the tech companies, is the section 230 —

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Right.

Molly Roberts: So that's what you're referring to?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Mmmhmm.

Molly Roberts: So is the idea to say you have to have some truth in advertising standard and if you don't, you lose your immunity from what third party's hosting the platform?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Yes. Yes. It’s just how you do that while still respecting the First Amendment.

Molly Roberts: Which sounds hard.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: But you guys are into the First Amendment. We have found ways to regulate things in the history of this country in very complex areas. And so I think we can do this. I do. I wouldn’t be working on it if I didn’t think we could.

Jackson Diehl, deputy editorial page editor: Senator, tomorrow, I think the administration is going to sign this deal with the Taliban that calls for the withdrawal of some of the troops and makes a long-term commitment to withdraw all of them. And so my question for you is, would you condition full withdrawal, past the initial 5,000 troops, on anything? And, if so, what?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Well, I have not set a deadline except to say that we should bring the troops home as soon as possible. I would hope it would be in my first year, if it’s not done before that. But I want to make clear, this is just a beginning here. This is just between our government and the Taliban. And the [Ashraf] Ghani government is not part of this. So that’s the first issue. The second is, you know, this was like a week test period. And there were already some issues going on. And now, I mean, I’m all in favor of trying to sign some kind of agreement to have this move ahead. But we better make sure we’re smart about how we’re doing this with the democracy reforms, the gains that we’ve seen for women in that country. And the key will be making sure that India and Pakistan are helping to keep the peace and enforce some of this. They are nearby, and they are our allies in different ways, difficult ways, but different ways. And I think that’s a big part of it, too.

So I have been very clear, I would leave troops there for training and for counterterrorism. So that would be a piece of this as well, that we wouldn’t just pull out every single troop, and I mean, to be very clear, you’ve heard all this, but, you know, you’ve got troops deploying now that weren’t even born when we got into that conflict. And we need to extricate ourselves from it. But it’s got to be in a smart way. And I’m glad they’re negotiating. I just, I’m very concerned about how Trump has handled this in the past, inviting the Taliban to Camp David when there was no agreement, just everything went on when that last thing blew up, did not bode well for the future. But for the sake of our troops and our country and the people of Afghanistan, of course, I wanted to work what they’ve agreed to here.

Jackson Diehl: Should there be a peace deal before U.S. troops withdraw, or should that not be a condition?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: I think that should be part of a condition, yes. But again, and at some point you make very clear you’re going to bring the troops home, otherwise you’re not going to be able to get that agreement.

Charles Lane, editorial writer: Senator, there probably are three big items affecting middle-class families in terms of the affordability of their lifestyle, health care, college education. I want to talk about the third one a little bit, which is housing, affordable housing. … And I know you put out a very comprehensive plan, which I read. But I wanted to ask you about one item that’s not in it, one item that at least I didn’t find in it. So the item I didn’t find in it was the future of the federal government’s role in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Do you have any thoughts about that? And secondly, you have probably a good or unique perspective on this, because Minneapolis is a city that has done some pretty important reforms on single-family residential zoning.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Right. It’s really interesting.

Charles Lane: We have supported, and I wonder if on that point you have some ideas about how they can be promoted.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Yes, I think we mentioned it in there, and I think it is a good example. That’s why I put it in the plan. I worked on that plan, actually, with Melvin Carter, who’s a young African American progressive mayor in Minneapolis, who’s doing some really good things — in St. Paul — that’s doing some good things. The plan you’re talking about came out of Minneapolis, where [Mayor] Jacob’s [Frey] a big supporter of mine who’s equally young progressive mayor. And the plan there, just for people that don’t know about it, is to allow for more multiple unit housing in areas and not just limiting the single housing in some areas that only had single housing. And also we’ll help with where the transportation lines go and the like. And I think it’s actually really exciting for our city for many reasons. And so pushing that kind of plan out there, I think is a good idea. And I think it’s also going to help with some of the density issues and affordable housing issues.

In addition to that, in our plan, we have getting rid of the Section 8 backlog with temporary housing and the like, as well as more incentives for building affordable housing and then more incentives to help people with rent. And I think politically, one of the things that gets overlooked when we hear the words “affordable housing” is the rural issues. There’s huge issues. I brought this up in the debate. With rural areas, they literally, I know this in my own state, have to turn away businesses that want to locate, not in a suburban exurban area. They want to go rural, but there’s not enough housing for workers. And so combining this politically with rural and urban with political support, will go a long way toward actually getting housing done.

And my perspective on this goes way back to my old job where I saw these kids that would have trouble staying in school because they kept moving all the time and they had no roots in one place. And it was so sad. And that actually is one of the biggest determinatives for if kids are going to stay in school and be connected with a community is if they can stay in the same place and have a place to live.

I always think about my parents building their house at the time on a dirt road in Plymouth [Minn.]. And every time I think of housing, I think of my mom’s yellow oven that she had until the very end (she never moved), this little yellow oven and the aqua countertops that were paid for from a G.I. loan that my dad got.

As far as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. I am well aware of the issues there. There was some attempt, as you know, to make some reforms that Sen. [Bob] Corker and Sen. Warner embarked on, that they weren’t able to make the reforms that they thought were a good idea. I would actually work with Sen. Warner on this, and [Sen.] Sherrod Brown, what we can do to make it work better and make sure that we are extending credit to people, but that we do it in a smart way.

Fred Hiatt: Senator, if Trump is reelected? You think a second term will be qualitatively different than what we’ve seen? If so, how?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: I’m not going to go there to that hypothetical. I just think the rule of law can’t handle four more years of this guy, and our democracy can’t handle four more years of someone who bulldozes through it. And the American dream can’t handle four more years of someone who thinks he can pick who lives it. These long-term structural problems are not being dealt with at all, from climate change to immigration reform, which cries out for a bipartisan solution. People are ready, but they’re scared of that guy, and they’re ready to do it. Mike Rounds led the effort on the “dreamers” and the temporary status people, and the deficit. I’m the only candidate on the Democratic stage that has repeatedly brought up the deficit because every problem that comes up, your paper would know this more uniquely covering Congress more intensely than other places, that every time there’s time for an agreement, and there is reason for agreement, the only way that people are getting there now is just by throwing money at everything.

And my proposal, while it is a modest one, but at least I’m willing to talk about it and have as a beginning, is to take two points from that tax bill. And every point is $100 billion. So that’s $200 billion. And put it in a deficit reduction fund, along with $100 billion in spending cuts you could get from a variety of sources, including bringing the troops home from Afghanistan, but also other things, spending cuts, and having that be the beginning of a deficit paydown. And then going from there, to find some unique ideas about how to do it.

So I just think I cannot get to the point where I think he’s going to win. And there are so many people showing up, including yesterday in Raleigh, [N.C.] at two events I did there. There are independents. They’re moderate Republicans. There’s only one or two of us that they have gravitated toward. And it’s not because I don’t have bold ideas. I think they want to have someone that they think is going to bring some decency back to the White House who doesn’t just talk the talk about bringing people with her, but actually’s shown she does it. They call people, they talk to people in your states. They know what you’ve done and they know what I’ve done in Congress. And that’s the reason they’re showing up. They may not be famous people, but there are a lot of people out there who are Republicans or former Trump voters who want to have something very different.

Fred Hiatt: I mean, just following on the deficit, because we also mention it from time to time. We get a lot of pushback from people who say any progressive is a sap to even think about it now, given how the Republicans have shown they don’t care when they’re in charge. So I’m curious, what do you answer to people who say that? And politically, how does it play?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: It’s the No. 1 issue in the Democratic primary.

[Laughter]

Fred Hiatt: But it seemed 10 years ago, there were voters who cared about the debt.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Remember when Bill Clinton was running against George [H.W.] Bush, even before that. It was a major, major issue. And so that’s my argument. In the general election, I think it is going to be an issue. Because you’re going to start seeing signs from the gnawing away of the pillars of our economy because of what he’s done. And I just used the line now that he’s treating the farmers and workers like poker chips at one of his bankrupt casinos, not really caring what happens in the long term. That’s what he was like as a businessman. And that’s what he’s doing right now.

And so the argument for regular people out there is that the wealthy people are not going to have to worry about this. They’re going to have a safety net. But it’s going to fall on the kids. I always say in big rooms, some sweet little kid sitting in the front row, it’s going to be on his shoulders. That’s what’s going to happen. And there are all kinds of numbers you can use to get to that point. But I just think we have to be much more careful about how we’re doing this. And we can still invest in these things. I’ll give you the sheet that we have, with a table showing how I’m going to — literally every dime, how I’m going to pay for things. And some of the pay-fors you may agree with, some of them you won’t.

But at least I’ve been really clear about this. A lot of it involves rolling back his tax cuts, and taking the corporate rate, which I favored bringing down back when we were discussing it. I was with a group of Democrats that wanted to bring it down to 25, 26, 27. And in my case, what I’ve done now is take $400 billion of it, up to 25 percent, and put that into infrastructure, which he should have done when he passed the tax bill. Another couple hundred, I mentioned to go for this deficit reduction, and then another hundred billion in other programs and social programs that we need to do. I would take the capital gains rate and bring it back closer to the personal rate. That’s what pays for those student loan issues that we talked about and the affordability of student loans and putting money into those one- and two-year degrees and doubling the Pell grants, improving the loan payback program, the 10-year payback program, to include in-demand occupations, which is a really interesting idea.

So there is a list of them, nursing, whatever, that you get your loans paid back in that 10 years, of course you’re paying them back on the way. But, you know there’s some hope at the end because you’re going to get them paid back if you stay in these in-demand occupations. Some of which are well-paying, some of which aren’t as well-paying. Then I would actually do something to pay for help with long-term care insurance and long-term care by taking trust funds that people set up for their kids at $500,000 and above. This is a unique idea I got from some rich people. At $500,000 and above, they say it’s like the biggest loophole there is because everyone puts all these money in these things. So if you even take the ones that are $500,000 and above, and you tax the appreciation, that brings in $100 billion at least. And that’s how I pay for these long-term care help, which is one of the biggest untackled problems that we have.

Anyway, I’ll give you the list, but I think there’s ways we can do this, that actually if you get a mandate and you win big enough, that you don’t just eke out a victory at 4 o’clock in the morning, and all of this is possible given what we’ve seen in the elections leading up to it. And you win the U.S. Senate by winning in Arizona and Colorado and the like, or you at least get it much closer, then you can start talking about these bigger things we need to do and how we pay for them. So I think that there is a lot of understanding in the middle of our political spectrum of the need to do something about the deficit and the debt. And I think it’s one more way to bring people with you and away from Donald Trump, and four more years of this thing where he just doesn’t care. He didn’t even put out an idea forward on how much money we should do on coronavirus. Again, money that would change, for a leader, you don’t know how bad it’s going to get, but at least own it. Own something.

Lee Hockstader, editorial writer: Senator, you mentioned immigration reform. Thirteen, 14 years ago, it was bipartisan consensus. At the time, you supported a border wall, border fencing, and you also talked about order at the border. In terms of an immigration reform package that would appeal to the coalition you mentioned of moderate Democrats and independents, maybe some moderate Republicans, isn’t order at the border something that still has a lot of appeal? And what would it look like? What’s the matter with order at the border that Trump has, through an array of measures, essentially managed to make a big dent in?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Well, I first of all, do not agree with the wall, and I’ve made that very clear. And I also don’t agree with taking money from military needs, with your paper having a major presence in Virginia, I think you know what I’m talking about, with military needs to pay for the wall. What I supported, as did, by the way, Sen. Sanders and Sen. Warren. Sen. Sanders did not vote for the first immigration bill when George [W.] Bush was president, something I keep trying to bring out in the debates, to little impact, I will say honestly. Because I thought that was one moment of leadership: are you willing to work with the Bush administration for a path to citizenship? While it’s not a perfect bill, a whole bunch of Democrats voted for it. He did not vote for it. And everyone, however, voted for the later bill, the Obama bill, which as you know, contains significant funding for the border.

So I think that the way that you get more order at the border, if we want to call it that, is with smart security measures that are favored by experts. The wall, a straight wall is not one of those. What I think we need to do is pass comprehensive immigration reform. It brings the deficit down by $158 billion in 10 years. That is a [Congressional Budget Office] score. I am the one that called Grover Norquist as a friendly witness during the 2013 bill. I called him and asked him to testify because his No. 1 priority that year was immigration reform, in part because of how much it brought the deficit down by. You could use part of that money, obviously for smart security, but also to improve the asylum process. And that means everything from more lawyers and judges, by allowing people to seek asylum in the three Northern Triangle countries, of course improving our relationship with Mexico would be a good thing, and then making sure we have a path to citizenship. So I think the model of the 2013 bill, while it could be improved in ways that was supported by the chamber, the AFL-CIO, migrant groups, Farm Bureau, Farmers Union, is the way to go. And that did involve, I’m not certain you would use that amount of security funding given that there has been significant investment, but that did involve some security funding. I am not one that favored the open borders.

Lee Hockstader: Is there no aspect of Trump’s plan, Trump’s actions at the border that you would continue, for example, using Mexico to block immigrants coming from the south, from Guatemala?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Well, I think if you could in a humane way, of course, work with Mexico on what that process is, and if you could improve the situation down there. When I say $158 billion, that hasn’t been disputed. You can use some of the money for aid to those countries and the like, to try to stabilize those countries so you don’t see as many people that are seeking asylum because they’re in a better situation. And part of that is working with Mexico.

Stephen Stromberg: Senator, you favor putting a price on carbon dioxide. Many Democrats have abandoned the idea, just as many businesses and even some Republicans are warming to it. Why is that? And does your lack of emphasis on pricing carbon in your first 100 days plan, does that reflect this changing politics at all?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: I’m just laughing because I’m honest. We’re not going to put a price on carbon in 100 days. Okay. It’s really honest. What I said we will do is propose legislation and I literally talk about putting a price on carbon. If you look at my Fox town hall last night, I said it on Fox. So I think it’s a major, major piece of this. I’ve been saying it all along at events, maybe not right at the very beginning when we were introducing me to the world. But for the last few months, yes. And I just am one that hasn’t, I’ve said I am open to three different ways to do it. One is a straight price on carbon, which is what economists prefer. One is cap and trade, and one is a national renewable electricity standard, which actually, that was one of the first bills I ever introduced, including a carbon counter bill that I did with Olympia Snowe, which was my very first one. Or you could do some kind of combination. But the key is we’re not going to get to the goals that we need to get to by 2045 or 2050 with carbon-neutral unless we put a price on carbon.

What I have emphasized, because I want to pass this so badly and it is my No. 1 priority, the first thing I do the minute I get there is get us into the international climate change agreement and then do the gas mileage standards and the clean power rules, that Obama had diligently worked on in his administration and then Trump dumbly pulled them back when the car companies were on board, on the gas mileage standards and a lot of the electric companies, including a major one based in part of Minnesota, Xcel [Energy], were more than happy to meet. And then he pulled those back. That really set us back. But the legislation, you’re not going to pass it in 100 days, most likely, because you’ve got to work things out. And I’ve had the goal to getting it done in the first year.

I think the key to getting that legislation passed is making it airtight. Airtight in that the money, the dividends, are going to go back to the people that are going to see changes in their heating and their cooling bill. Airtight in that there’s going to be incentives for new jobs in the areas that are going to see job changes, and that, of course, includes in the energy sector. And I don’t think it has to be just green-energy jobs that you put in those areas. I think one of the unique things about my plan is it could be other kinds of jobs. I think of this from the heart, my family of iron ore miners, my grandpa and all those relatives up there. I saw what happened when the mines would open and close. They’re open right now, actually, because we worked on steel dumping at the end of the Obama administration moving into the Trump administration. But they literally took a billboard outside of Duluth that I will always remember. Someone bought a billboard because they were so cheap, because the economy was so bad. And it said “last one to leave, turn off the lights,” because the economy was so bad up there.

I lived this. So my grandpa, the mine closed down. He gets a job as a logger. Then he’s getting old. And then he has to go work inside the logging place. And so I feel really strongly that when we do this, we have to do it the right way. And we have to talk about issues with the Midwest, not just rising sea levels, but the flooding, the rising homeowner’s insurance levels. Part of this is how you explain it to the American people so they’re ready to do the right thing. And I think I’m the best messenger to do that. So don’t get confused with the fact that I am talking about Midwest issues and that I’m talking about dividends and how we get the money back to people, because I actually think that’s the best way to get this done.

Fred Hiatt: Speaking of the American people, we're getting close to the end, I think. What do you hear, what are the three things you hear most in terms of concerns or issues? And are there things in this process you've been surprised how much you hear or how little you hear?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: So … health care comes up. It’s not always what you think. It’s not always the Medicare for all debate. Believe it or not, it’s actually things like mental health, opioids. Mental health, huge, just because there’s not enough mental-health beds. That’s why I came out with that big plan on that. That’s affecting people in their everyday lives. And they go and they try to get help. And they’re in some rural hospital or they don’t have a counselor at their school. So you hear about that much more than you think, as well as the long-term care struggles, Alzheimer’s and the like. Sometimes it’s related to their health care insurance. A lot of times it’s related to, there’s not enough people to help them. And that gets to all these problems with why I’m so obsessed with workforce training and how if we’re going to use money, we use it to have child care for these long-term care workers and the like, so they’ll take the jobs.

Why I’m so obsessed with immigration reform? Because I see this economic need and changing in our society and that we’re going to need workers, not just starting small businesses and heading up big businesses, which immigrants do in a big way, but also working in our factories and in our fields and in our health care. So that you hear about a lot.

Secondly, just the emotion of this president and how upset people are. And I think that’s a lot of why you see this angst over, “okay, well, go support this candidate.” And then a week later, that candidate went down a little. So we’re going to go over here. I think they’re grasping so hard at wanting to find the right person that can beat this president. And I think that’s the righteous thing to do. I think that they’re not necessarily beholden to a certain set of issues, or they will maybe forgive foibles or certain things about candidates, because they just want to beat him.

But at the same time, that creates chaos in a presidential primary. But they are united in wanting to beat him. And that is why I don’t have as much angst about what will happen in the end, because I’ve seen this fervor where they just want to win and they’re upset about their kids. You know, people in Baltimore waking up, little kids, to see the president says that their city’s rat infested. Or saying there’s two sides after Charlottesville, or going after immigrants or Muslims. It just never ends. And so I think that motivates people more than you think. It especially motivates the patriotism, the decency motivates independents, moderate Republicans, who don’t agree with everything that’s said on the debate stage.

And I think that gets lost in all these fights over every nuance of people's plans and the personal vendettas of the day that get people on TV, if that's how this is going to be decided. And I guess that won't be me.

Then the third thing I would say is that it’s just more issue-specific of which people are really tuning in on the news more than you’d think. So one of my favorite town hall meetings was in Conway, New Hampshire, which was supposed to be about, you know, their mills had closed down. I had this whole economic plan. That thing went completely off the rails about legitimate citizens’ questions, this was before impeachment, about how the process works. Comparing it to “Law and Order” when the police investigated, it was actually really a great moment because they wanted to be good citizens.

The most probably heartwarming things are when people show up. Yesterday, probably 10 people in North Carolina who say, “I voted for Trump,” and they start to cry or they show me the badge. One woman showed me the badge that she had from going to the Republican convention. And then she said after she went, the local, the state one, she cried all the way home. This was yesterday because she couldn’t stand the things they were saying. So I’m not making this stuff up. I don’t think that these are just like, I know maybe their percentages aren’t huge, but it gives you such hope for America, because they know that some of this rhetoric is evil. You know, they don’t like the way he’s talking about immigrants, people of color. And I just don’t think that being willing to reach out to those people to heal our nation should be viewed as a negative in the Democratic primary. I think it should be viewed as what we need to do, not just to win, but to govern.

Meghan Kruger: Senator, if I could ask a related question, you mentioned this outreach to Republicans, and there are many who are alarmed by the things that they’re seeing, and would vote for you because they find you much more appealing than your Democratic rivals, but for the issue of Roe v. Wade, which you have supported. What would you say to those voters to try to assuage their concerns?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Yeah, so I am strongly pro-choice and one of the things about me, and I’ve had support from a number of pro-life Democrats in my own state because they agree with me on other things. They agree with me on ... when the Iraq War was going on, I couldn’t believe the number of people that would come up, when I was running for Senate, and they would say, from small towns, “I pray for you on abortion, but I can’t allow this war to go on. Too many kids from my town have died.”

So there were people who know that I have a different position than them that agree with me on other things. And also know that I respect that there are different views. That I am someone [who] believes that you can have pro-life Democrats and you can have pro-life elected officials that are Democrats. But yet I have a different view.

The second thing is, and I made this very clear, I think this president has been wrong on so many things related to this, defunding Planned Parenthood, which, you know, 1 out of 5 women sometime in their life go there to get health care. The way that the support for candidates that criminalized abortion to the point where you put a doctor in jail for 99 years, which is that Alabama law, over 90 percent of Americans support access to contraception, over 75 percent of Americans support Roe v. Wade. So those are the numbers. And I think it’s going to be a big debate in the general election. Not as much here.

I will say the other thing about me that people don’t know, which I think you can work on adoption issues at the same time I am vehemently pro-choice. I head up the adoption caucus in the Senate with Roy Blunt. And right now — we’ve worked a lot on international adoptions over the years. I passed the law that allowed, I still can’t believe we got this done, if younger kids were waiting for adoption and the older siblings turn 16 or 17 or whatever the limit was, I worked with [Sen. Jim] Inhofe and actually got an exception passed into law to allow the older kids to still come with their younger siblings. And it retroactively brought thousands and thousands of kids in our country to be adopted, that otherwise they were going to be stranded and the parents were making a decision like “Sophie’s Choice.” Do we leave the family there, or do we just bring in the younger kids? So I’ve done a lot of work in this area and feel strongly about it. The kids in foster care that are bopped around home to home, that we should speed up adoption for those kids. And we had some effort going on with the congressional coalition on adoption to try to work with the governors around the country that I’ll continue to do. But I just want to be very straightforward about where I am on this issue, but also that, just like I welcome support from pro-choice Republicans, I also think there is — obviously people are going to have different views on this issue.

Fred Hiatt: Thank you so much.

