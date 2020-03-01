But what I think and what they think about their own candidacies are not what primary voters think. Voters are unmoved by policy prescriptions coming from the center-left or from the more practical progressive wing of the party represented by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Pundits and policy wonks would like to think super-smart people with innovative ideas will attract a majority or even a plurality of Democratic voters. If intellectual nimbleness and innovative policy determine elections, Warren and Buttigieg would lap the field. If bipartisan deal-making swayed voters, Klobuchar would be leading.

Reality, however, tells us otherwise: Klobuchar has done no better than third place //this primary season; outside of lily-white Iowa and New Hampshire, she has done no better than sixth place and has not broken five percent. She has no feasible path to the nomination.

AD

AD

Buttigieg seemed to show promise early on, with a win in Iowa and a near-win in New Hampshire. Then the bottom fell out. A third-place finish in Nevada followed by an even more distant result in South Carolina confirms he has made virtually no inroads with African American voters. Sincerity, a brainy Frederick Douglass plan on race, and a middle-of-the-road political bent (which many African Americans share) are not sufficient to win over significant numbers of nonwhite voters. Perhaps his newness to the national scene and his youth are insurmountable barriers; maybe his super calm, non-emotive style of politics has not allowed Buttigieg to bond with these voters. (We must also allow for the unfortunate possibility that Democrat voters do not think a gay candidate can win the presidency.) Whatever the cause, it’s not happening. Unless lightning strikes on Super Tuesday (for which his polling has sunk in what were once considered winnable states such as Virginia), he will have no path, either.

It is time for others to drop the pretense of viability as well. Actually, it was evident months and millions of dollars ago that Tom Steyer was not going to be the nominee. He dropped out late Saturday night.

Sadly for many wonky progressives, Warren has not in four contests shown she can do better than third or that she can attract nonwhite voters. She might have the most intellectual firepower in the field, the best debating skills and the most talent among the super-progressive candidates when it comes to governing, but she has not broken through. Proceeding to Super Tuesday carries the risk she will lose in her home state. Warren, like Buttigieg, without a minor miracle, will have virtually no pathway after Tuesday. (Speculation abounds that her real aim is to snatch a vice-presidential spot on a Sanders ticket, a proposition that would scare the daylights out of Democrats wary of being pigeon-holed as far-left elites.)

AD

AD

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is, on balance, one of the weakest candidates remaining in the field. He is much worse in debates than in his commercials (or than his rivals, who have become proficient at operating in the debate format) and carries much more baggage than any candidate — although, for now, he still attracts some African American support. His candidacy was based on the false premise that a former Republican with unlimited amounts of money could save the party from Sanders with an appeal to technocratic effectiveness. Bloomberg could well crumble on Super Tuesday as the African American electorate sees the only viable alternative to Sanders is former vice president Joe Biden. The arrogant billionaire could have done far more to defeat Sanders had he stayed out of the race and endorsed Biden.

At one point or another, I have suggested several of the non-Sanders candidates should leave the race given their lack of appeal with voters. Buttigieg, I must concede, given the dismal results in South Carolina, joins that group. They’ve not chosen to leave voluntarily, but voters are making the choice for them. As voting support and fundraising approach zero, they cease to pose a threat to more viable candidates.

Opinion Who could win the Democratic primary? Use the Post Opinions Simulator to pick a state and see what might happen in upcoming primaries and caucuses.

The only question for them is whether they leave after just a handful of losses or whether they leave after more than a dozen (after Super Tuesday). The race is coming down to a binary choice: Sanders or Biden. Some center-left candidate are arguably smarter, wittier and more wonkish than candidates still in the race, but the voters have snubbed their noses at those candidates. Democracy should never be confused with a meritocracy.

AD

AD