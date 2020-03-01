American women have experienced exasperation verging on rage over the lack of consequences for powerful men for alleged sexual misconduct — be it claims involving President Trump, former judge Roy Moore, Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh or dozens of media, political and business figures. Here, finally, was vindication for victims of one of the most odious predators.

Granted, “[he] was found not guilty of the most severe charges, of predatory sexual assault, which would have acknowledged a pattern that included forcing sex on actress Annabella Sciorra in 1993 or 1994.” But Weinstein could spend “at least five years and up to 25 on the count of first-degree criminal sex act for his assault on Haleyi, and up to four years on a third-degree rape count for the Mann encounter” (for a total of 29 years, if the judge orders them to run consecutively).

Moreover, he will stand trial in Los Angeles for additional charges, including “one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.” Those allegations, which Weinstein denies, involve two more women.

Without women willing to risk their careers, face withering cross-examination, and subject themselves to intimidation and ridicule, Weinstein would still be preying on woman. While the media is generally not held in high regard, these victims and others trusted reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey of the New York Times as well as the New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer to tell their stories and hold Weinstein accountable. There is no higher purpose for the media than to hold the powerful accountable and to give voice to their victims. The next time a politician excoriates reporters’ work as “fake news” or “corporate media,” they can take solace in knowing the institution they attack may be the only means of uncovering wrongdoing and putting an end to wrongdoing.

In stepping forward, we hope these women put the fear of God — or at least prison — into other abusive figures. Any deterrence, however slight, and any encouragement to victims the verdict provides should be welcome.

Weinstein and men like him operate through fear, intimidation and manipulation, shrouding their deeds in silence. They retain their power only so long as victims and witnesses can be bullied into silence, and so long as jurors distrust survivors’ accounts. For braving the onslaught they knew would follow — exposing heinous crimes and conducting themselves with unimaginable dignity and courage — we can say to Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann and other women who refused to be silent: well done.