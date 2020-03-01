Aspects of the trip might have unsettled another visitor. A reporter who traveled with Mr. Sanders wrote of strict limits on the taking of photographs. At the anniversary celebration, a wire report described a chant rising up: “Here, there, everywhere, the Yankee will die.” If Mr. Sanders harbored unease about the Sandinistas, he did not dwell on it. “After many years of economic and political domination, Nicaragua is determined not to be a banana republic anymore, and it’s free to make its own decisions,” Mr. Sanders declared, according to a Nicaraguan newspaper, El Nuevo Diario, quoting him in Spanish. “Is this a crime?”

He too often was duped by revolutionary leaders. “Contra atrocities appalled the American left, but [Daniel] Ortega’s forces were also implicated in grave human rights abuses, including the killing and forced relocation of civilians. … [Sanders] met with Mr. Ortega’s foreign minister — who was fasting to protest American policies — and harshly scolded American reporters who traveled with him for amplifying [President Ronald] Reagan’s attacks rather than reporting ‘the truth’ about Mr. Ortega.” Despite widespread knowledge of the regime’s oppressive conduct and human rights violations, Sanders gushed when he got home: He gave an expansive interview on public access TV in which he praised the Sandinistas, called Ortega an “impressive guy” and said that one reason the Sandinistas were not well thought of in the United States was that the Reagan White House had “trained and well-paid people who are professional manipulators of the media.”

There was always a nice thing to say about the Cuban dictatorship:

In the final days of his mayoral term, he would set up his next candidacy with a 1989 trip to Cuba, coming away impressed by the Cubans’ “free health care, free education, free housing.” He acknowledged that Cuba held political prisoners and was not a “perfect society,” according to The Free Press, but added that the United States had problems like homelessness and illiteracy.

You cannot accuse Sanders of being inconsistent.

In 2001, he voted in the House against a resolution condemning human rights abuses in Cuba, which passed 347 to 44. In 1992, he voted against a measure to promote democracy in Cuba. (The bill sought to waive “sanctions against Cuba under this Act if the President reports to the Congress that Cuba: (1) has held free and fair elections conducted under internationally recognized observers; (2) has permitted opposition parties ample time to campaign for such elections and has permitted full access to the media to all candidates; (3) is showing respect for basic civil liberties and human rights; (4) is moving toward establishing a free market economic system; and (5) has committed itself to constitutional change that would ensure regular free and fair elections.”)

Sanders routinely voted against sanctions bills, and even opposed the Magnitsky Act — named after Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer tortured and killed in a Russian prison — which is used to sanction individual human rights abuses. In 2017, the Senate passed new sanctions against Russia and Iran by a 98 to 2 vote. Sanders and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) were the only two senators to vote against sanctions. (“The Senate’s Iranian sanctions legislation imposes new restrictions on Tehran’s ballistic missile program, also aiming to punish Iran for supporting terrorism and human rights violations.”)

If Sanders becomes the nominee, Republicans would, of course, pounce on Sanders’s rhetoric and voting record when it comes to left-wing regimes and peculiar votes against sanctions. He already wears the “socialist” label proudly; for the Trumpian crew, it is just a hop, skip and a jump to dubbing him a “Commie lover" and making Sanders out to be more sympathetic to those regimes than he is to U.S. foreign policy.

The worry for Democrats goes beyond even that sizable problem. First, many Cuban Americans and others with relatives still living in South American dictatorships are wary if not downright hostile toward Sanders, as we saw last week. Sanders, therefore, will be particularly hampered in winning back Florida where many of these voters live. Second, with Sanders as the nominee, Democrats would lose a solid advantage over Trump’s handling of foreign policy, specifically the ease with which he is manipulated and suckered by authoritarian (e.g., Turkey, Saudi Arabia) and dictatorial regimes (e.g., North Korea). When your own candidate has a record of poor judgment, it is awfully difficult to exploit the other side’s candidate for the same offense.

In the age of Trump, Democrats have recovered their internationalist perspective, been outspoken on human rights and touted U.S. leadership in the world; Sanders would certainly undo that progress. The United States and our dazed allies surely could use an American president who isn’t a patsy for either the left or the right.