Just as those who praise moderation, smarts, good policy and responsible governance were sorry to see former South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg leave the race, the departure of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Monday will be disappointing to many voters. Her run suggests that a smart candidate with excellent debate skills can get far — just not far enough when up against politicians who appeal to the gut and have bonded with voters over the years.

Klobuchar was a breath of fresh air in this campaign. She kept the campaign and her party tethered to reality, criticizing “free everything for everyone,” ably defending a responsible internationalist approach and deriding the notion that Medicare-for-all was even a remote possibility. She reminded us that passing bills that help people is what legislators should do, not simply stick their fingers in the eyes of those who are willing to compromise. Of all of the female candidates, she found the best balance on the debate stage between toughness and compassion as well as between seriousness and humor.

She got out, like Buttigieg, to prevent the center-left in the party from splitting the vote. If the Democrats win in November with former vice president Joe Biden as the nominee, some of the credit will go to them. Their responsible action (along with Tom Steyer’s) puts pressure on former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who entered the race to thwart Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and now threatens to enable him, to get out, too.

In a real sense, Biden, Klobuchar and Buttigieg have rebutted the media narrative (heavily shaped by wishful thinking on the right) that the Democratic Party has gone as far to the left as Republicans have to the right. There is a critical mass of the party that rejects the populism of the left and knows that the center-left — not the far left — is the way to unite the party and appeal to independents and former Republicans. It is the politics that can attract African Americans in huge numbers as well as whites behind the so-called Blue Wall in the upper Midwest.

Klobuchar, who often seemed unremittingly hostile to Buttigieg on the debate stage, should recognize they are on the same team, not only in beating Trump but in grounding the Democratic Party in the turf between the two 40-yard lines, where the governing gets done. They each have bright futures, be it in elected office or appointed positions. Klobuchar will be a key player in the Senate if there is a Democratic president and Democratic Senate majority. Her ideas for prescription drug cost containment, affordable college for working-class kids (not the super rich), sensible gun laws, immigration reform (without legalizing illegal border crossings) and a transition to a green energy economy are precisely the sort of reforms that the country could rally around.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar shared the same insurmountable hurdle: Their failure to win over nonwhite voters. In defeat, they can strengthen their relationship with minority communities and prove their sincerity through concrete action.

On the center-left, the only straggler who remains in the race to compete with Biden for that swath of the party is Bloomberg, whose half-a-billion dollar spending spree and quixotic campaign to bypass the first four states seems to be flopping. He said he entered the race to stop Sanders; now he should follow the example of lifelong Democrats Klobuchar and Buttigieg and exit the race. He promised to build a political operation that others could use. It’s time to turn it over to the Biden camp.

It pains me when the worker-bees and the optimistic centrist wonks do not win (my track record in rooting for the winner in primaries is atrocious). But we should be grateful they are there to prevent both parties from losing their minds and consigning us to four more years of President Trump. Klobuchar ran an honorable, smart race and served her country well in leaving at the right time.