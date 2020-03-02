At the University of South Carolina volleyball pavilion, a diverse crowd — African American and white, baby boomers and millennials — collectively beamed when Biden arrived to celebrate his win. There was a palpable sense of relief and even joy that the man they personally adore and with whom they feel a personal connection had pulled off a comeback he dearly needed. Biden supporters do not usually cite a specific policy position when they explain their support. It is Biden the person — reliable, decent, honest — who has won them over, or, in many cases, won them over decades ago.

Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), whose endorsement pulled Biden over the finish line, told the crowd that Biden’s campaign is about restoring the goodness in America. For that, his supporters know they must find not the wonkiest or brainiest candidate, but one who embodies goodness and the end an era of division, hatred, racism and anger.

In his speech, by far the most emotional and powerful of the campaign, Biden expressed his profound gratitude to the South Carolina voters who had rescued him and given his campaign an overarching theme. “To all those who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind — this is your campaign.” The underdog role suits Biden much better than that of presumptive front-runner.

Biden revels in the identity as a Democrat — and, by implication, not as a socialist, like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). He told the crowd that if Democrats want to nominate “a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, a proud Democrat, an Obama-Biden Democrat, then join us.” Without mentioning Sanders, he took aim at his revolutionary message and pie-in-the-sky promises. “Win big or lose big. That’s the choice. Most Americans don’t want the promise of a revolution. ... They want results,” he said. “That’s what makes us Democrats. Talk is cheap. False promises are deceptive. And talk about a revolution isn’t changing anyone’s life. We need real changes right now."

The gap between Twitter and the real world, between media critiques and ordinary voters’ sensibilities, between left-wing zealots and the traditional, diverse party of working-class Americans has perhaps never been greater. Biden promises not to meet division and confrontation with more division and confrontation.

That is why, for him, the response to the mass killing in 2015 at Mother Emanuel church in Charleston has been so powerful. What’s "remarkable about Reverend [Anthony] Thompson and the families of the ‘Emanuel 9’ is through all that pain, all that grief — they forgave,” Biden said Saturday. “And here’s the deal: In their forgivenenss, they brought more change to South Carolina than any that’s occurred over the previous one hundred years. Think about it. The Confederate flag came down. Real change..” Having recently lost his son Beau, he and Jill Biden returned on the Sunday after the memorial because “we needed to be healed, too. ... And with every season that has passed, they have gotten up and found purpose to live life worthy of the ones they lost — worthy of the blessings to live in this remarkable country.”