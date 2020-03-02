Another former New York mayor, Mike Bloomberg, has tried an even more radical version of this strategy, skipping early states entirely and parachuting-in on March 3 for Super Tuesday. As in 2008, primary voting has been going on for about a month. Bloomberg missed eight debates, bombed in his debut performance and was flatfooted, snippy and uncharming in his second outing. He was by far the most unfavorable Democrat with the South Carolina electorate, which is about 56 percent African American.
Bloomberg might surprise everyone on Super Tuesday, but there is a good chance that he wins no state and does not even finish second in any race. When it comes to casting presidential primary ballots, voters want to know that their pick could stand up to the other party’s nominee in the general election, to feel as though they know the candidate and to make sure he shares their values. This is not a mayoral race in which you want the most competent technocrat to pave the streets, maintain public safety and expand the tax base. The president is not merely the CEO of the executive branch; he’s also the embodiment of the country and the leader of the free world.
Bloomberg spent gobs of money getting his name identification up, just as Tom Steyer did in South Carolina. Steyer wasted more than $150 million on just ads, and one suspects that after Tuesday’s results, Bloomberg will have wasted at least twice that amount ($440 million in ads, plus millions upon millions on field offices, staff, etc.). For all the haranguing from Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), you really cannot “buy” a presidential nomination. It actually takes vision, a charismatic candidate, a competent staff and more. In a humiliating experience, a group of parishioners at a black church in Selma, Ala., turned their backs on Bloomberg as he came forward to speak. There is no amount of money that would outweigh the message that sends to other African American voters.
Perhaps at least in presidential elections, we should be less paranoid about the influence of big money, dark money or any sort of money. A lot of that money is unnecessary, although an army of consultants will con the unwary, ego-driven billionaire to spend his last dime trying to crush his poorer but more skilled opponents. Consider how much more successful Pete Buttigieg was than Tom Steyer while spending a fraction of the money.
If one needs any other reason to vote for someone other than Bloomberg (in addition to his arrogance, his stop-and-frisk policy as mayor, his refusal to totally free former employees from nondisclosure agreements, his slow-walking release of his tax returns and his disingenuous ads implying that former president Barack Obama endorsed him), it is to put the role of money in presidential politics in perspective. You do not need spend the most to be successful; you just need enough and a great candidate who can maximize free media. Voters should not feel compelled to reward a candidate as ill-prepared to confront his opponents as was Bloomberg simply because they have seen gobs of his ads.
Read more: