Washington state announced four more coronavirus deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll in the the United States to six, officials said, as the virus continues to spread despite travel restrictions aimed at curtailing it.

As the global death toll passed 3,000, South Korea on Monday confirmed 599 new cases, far higher than the daily tally reported in China. With 4,335 confirmed infections and at least 22 deaths, South Korea has the second-largest national caseload. However, it has tested more than 100,000 people, far more than most nations.