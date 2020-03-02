* Siobhán O'Grady, Kim Bellware, Katie Mettler and Michael Brice-Saddler report that out in that other Washington things are getting worse:

Washington state announced four more coronavirus deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll in the the United States to six, officials said, as the virus continues to spread despite travel restrictions aimed at curtailing it.
As the global death toll passed 3,000, South Korea on Monday confirmed 599 new cases, far higher than the daily tally reported in China. With 4,335 confirmed infections and at least 22 deaths, South Korea has the second-largest national caseload. However, it has tested more than 100,000 people, far more than most nations.

And keep in mind, we have no idea how many infections we really have here, because the number of people being tested is tiny.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is preparing to subpoena a witness tied to Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, in an escalation of the GOP probe of the firm that comes as former vice president Joe Biden’s fortunes are rising in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, sent a letter Sunday to members of the panel informing them of his plan to force a vote on subpoenaing the witness, political consultant and former Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko, who worked for a company called Blue Star Strategies that was a U.S. representative for Burisma.

So weird that they’re ramping this up just as Joe Biden is gaining strength in the primary race. Well, I’m sure they have only the purest motives.