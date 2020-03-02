A few weeks ago, that seemed to be only the remotest possibility. Job creation continued on its decade-long pace, and growth projections were at the steady-if-unspectacular magnitude we’ve gotten used to since the Great Recession. There will be another recession sooner or later, but it didn’t look to be in the cards in the near future.

And most Americans feel pretty good about how things are going. Trump’s handling of the economy is the one issue on which he gets positive ratings.

So what he needs for reelection is for voters to say that even if they find him personally distasteful and don’t like what he has done or might do in some areas, they’re basically satisfied with the status quo.

But now the coronavirus is threatening to have not only health effects but economic ones as well:

Coronavirus has also caused significant supply chain disruptions of toys, medical equipment, auto parts and smartphones from China, none of which will be easy to smooth out, even if the virus ebbs within a month or two. The twin blows to consumer confidence and supply chains have significantly raised the chance of a recession, according to economists. “The odds of a recession are roughly a coin toss, and that’s exceptionally high,” said Edward Al-Hussainy, an analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “Conferences are getting canceled. Corporations are asking people to work from home. Schools are getting closed. That is a massive hit to demand.”

To be clear, we have no idea at this point how bad things will get. Maybe this will all be over in a matter of weeks (though that’s not what the experts are saying), and maybe the economic impact will be minor.

But we do know that the president is intensely worried about the potential that the virus could cause even a temporary economic slowdown. Which is why the administration is contemplating “Tax Cuts 2.0,” with benefits focused on the neediest among us, i.e., corporations and rich people.

That, of course, won’t help. So what happens if a shock to the economy threatens his reelection?

First, Trump will of course express his rage. He and his advocates will blame the opposition, saying that however the administration is failing, the real villains are Democrats, who want people to die and suffer (indeed, they’re already saying that). But that’s not likely to be too persuasive; there’s only so much you can blame the other party for when you’re the one in charge.

Next, Trump will probably try to employ some good old-fashioned Keynesian stimulus. You might think that small-government Republicans will object, but they won’t: They understand perfectly well that having the government pump money into the economy works (depending on how it’s deployed), which is why they’re happy to support it whenever there’s a Republican in the White House but do everything they can to stop it when the president is a Democrat.

However limited Trump’s actual powers are to inject more money into the economy all by himself, he’ll go around the rules or the law if he has to. After all, he has diverted billions of dollars from military spending to fund his border wall, and imposed enormous tariffs on American consumers, then turned around and asked taxpayers to cough up $28 billion to give to farmers harmed by his trade war, more than twice what the bailout that saved the auto industry cost. He’ll order it to happen — in the most visible way possible — and the most creative minds in the administration will find a way.

Finally, if there’s an economic downturn, Trump’s campaign will intensify all the ugliness that we can be sure is coming already: the race-baiting, the fearmongering, the voter suppression, the spreading of chaos and lies through social media, and more likely than not, the cooperation with foreign countries looking to meddle in our election (and do a favor for Trump that he can repay later).

In short, should there be an economic downturn, Trump will grow desperate and panicked. If you think he’s erratic and unhinged now, it could get worse.