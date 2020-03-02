Neither departure was all that surprising. Each candidate had to confront his or her own electoral mortality. For Harris, it was not enough time or money to keep the campaign afloat until Iowa. For Buttigieg, it was the message sent by the the decisive victory of former vice president Joe Biden in the South Carolina primary. Despite his efforts to appeal to African American voters, Buttigieg could not break their loyalty to and confidence in Biden. None of the candidates could, which is why Tom Steyer dropped out of the race within hours of Biden being declared the victor in the Palmetto State. The San Francisco billionaire bet everything on South Carolina and came in a distant third.

But I gasped at the departure of Harris then and Buttigieg now because of what they and their candidacies meant to me. Each appealed to my two identities, and each made me enormously proud.

Mayor Pete wasn’t the first openly LGBTQ person to run for president. Fred Karger ran for the Republican nomination in 2012. But the little-known mayor from a post-industrial Midwestern town, who so impressed former president Barack Obama that he named him as a rising star in the Democratic Party, took that baton from Karger and ran much farther with it. With his husband by his side, Buttigieg won the most delegates during the Iowa caucuses. He tied Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the fight for delegates in the New Hampshire primary. And Buttigieg won the endorsement of the State, an influential newspaper in South Carolina, where 60 percent of the Democratic electorate is African American.

Buttigieg’s intelligence, decency and earnestness made people wonder if he was more humanoid than human. And that made some people question his sincerity, wonder if the words coming out of his mouth were the result of real thought and care or just what he thought was the right thing to say. I understood where that came from. But as a fellow gay man, I understood where Buttigieg was coming from. Long after we come out of the closet, there are still aspects of the closet that affect how we navigate the world. What some view as a quest to be “perfect” is a vestige of a life where keeping our emotions in check is a matter of survival and excelling was a drive to show that we are “normal.”

I so wanted Harris to succeed. Her presidential campaign announcement in January 2019 before a throng of more than 20,000 people in Oakland, Calif., was the visible manifestation of the power of black women who have saved the Democratic Party since the ascension of President Trump. Her command and intelligence were on full display that day and on the campaign trail. No, Harris’s campaign wasn’t perfect. No campaign is. But her candidacy was more than that. It was a reflection of her upbringing and her values, and mine. She was a reflection of black excellence, of our promise, even as folks cast doubt on or threw shade at what she was trying to accomplish.

When you’re part of a marginalized community, you long to see yourself reflected in the society around you and in positions of power and moral authority. You want everyone to see how good you are. You want everyone to recognize your worth and your value. And you hope your humanity breaks stereotypes and helps the community to overcome bias.

With their campaigns, Harris and Buttigieg showed what was possible. A black woman and a gay man were taken seriously in the quest for the most powerful job in the world. And the best part is that they aren’t going anywhere. Not only are they relatively young, but their departures from the race only enhanced their stature in the party. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for them.