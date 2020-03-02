There’s a long list of candidates with Buttigieg’s profile. Then-Gov. Jerry Brown of California was one such man in the 1976 campaign. Elected in 1974 at the age of 36, he was then the youngest Golden State governor in more than a century (he was the oldest governor in the nation when he left office in 2018). Brown entered the nomination race late — the year he turned 38, Buttigieg’s age — as part of an effort to stop Jimmy Carter from winning the Democratic presidential nomination. Brown got a fair bit of media attention and won three states before losing at the convention.

AD

AD

Gary Hart is perhaps the archetype of the Buttigieg approach. The then-Colorado senator vaulted out of obscurity in the 1984 race to become the chief challenger to the party favorite, former vice president Walter Mondale. Only 47 years old, Hart ran as a candidate of “new ideas” and attracted support from more upscale and educated Democrats unattached to the party’s traditional labor union base. Like Buttigieg, he was criticized for being more platitudinous than substantive. Hart never recovered after Mondale criticized his lack of specifics by asking Hart in a debate, using a then-famous catch phrase from a popular television commercial, “Where’s the beef?” Hart nevertheless finished a close second to Mondale.

Many other losing candidates have plied Buttigieg’s path. Former Arizona governor Bruce Babbitt was briefly the articulate young thing of the 1988 race, while former Massachusetts senator Paul Tsongas became Bill Clinton’s chief rival in 1992 by virtue of his intelligence and sincerity. Former New Jersey senator Bill Bradley was the intellectual’s choice in a brief bid against Vice President Al Gore in 2000. Like Buttigieg, Bradley did well among New Hampshire’s educated suburban Democrats, almost beating Gore in that state’s primary.

Indeed, Barack Obama became a national star overnight because of his poised, articulate keynote speech at the 2004 Democratic convention. Buttigieg was said to have imitated Obama’s style in his campaign persona, a smart thing to do, given how Obama was able to use his intelligence and speaking skills to upset Hillary Clinton in the 2008 primary contest.

AD

AD

Each of these candidates had similar characteristics. Most were young and offered a stylistic contrast to older front-runners. They were often policy wonks — the type of people who liked (or seemed to like) the details of policy more than political glad-handing. They tended to be calm on the stump and offer a cerebral air. All were decidedly not the establishment’s first choice and hence claimed to be a new type of Democrat. And all but Obama drew their support disproportionately from white, college-educated voters.

This sort of candidate is so pervasive within Democratic Party politics that it forms the model for the television show “The West Wing.” Martin Sheen’s President Josiah Bartlet is nothing more than this type writ large: a smart, honest, articulate man who reasons his way to doing the “right thing” and rallies public support with articulate speech. Life imitates art, which itself is imitating life.

The fact that these candidates tend to lose is another overlooked factor. The Democratic electorate has always been dominated by people without college degrees. That group used to include blue-collar whites, Southern Democrats and Northern ethnic voters. Black voters, who are disproportionately not college educated, traditionally back the party establishment favorite against such challengers. They have broken ranks only when a strong black candidate such as Obama emerges. Obama was probably able to break out of educated suburbia’s political cul-de-sac because of his race; had he been white, he too probably would have been a political shooting star.

AD

AD

Today, blacks and Latinos together form the base of non-college-educated Democratic voters, and their rejection of Buttigieg is why he had to end his campaign. If you’re struggling from paycheck to paycheck and aren’t college educated yourself, a smooth-talking, white college graduate just isn’t your cup of tea.

Buttigieg may have a bright future in politics; he is only 38, after all. But he might also have peaked. Brown and Hart tried to run in the election after their stardom and failed dismally. But even if Buttigieg flames out, expect another Buttigieg type to be waiting in the wings ready to push his way onstage. There’s always an audience for this sort of person, and there’s always a talented understudy who’s ready for his close-up.