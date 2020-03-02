The day before his lackluster standing in the South Carolina primary pushed him to drop out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, the progressive San Francisco billionaire and I talked about his campaign during a recording of my podcast “Cape Up.” For 20 minutes, Steyer held forth on a host of issues that he delivered with gale-force intensity as his eyes locked on mine like an ocular vice grip.

Steyer put all his chips on the Palmetto State and the black voters there who were 60 percent of the Democratic electorate in 2016. He hired staff, opened offices, bought ads in African American media outlets and spent time asking them for their votes. “I’ve spent more time in South Carolina than any candidate. I have fallen in love with the Democrats in South Carolina. Honest to goodness,” Steyer gushed. “But what I see here is deep injustice. I see economic, racial and environmental injustice here.”

But former vice president Joe Biden took a wrecking ball to Steyer’s carefully crafted image of the woke billionaire during the Charleston debate last month by criticizing his investment in a private prison company. Steyer’s reaction was a mix of stunned and indignant as the dealings of Farallon Capital, the hedge fund he founded and led for 26 years until 2012, were splayed before a record-breaking debate audience.

“Did I regret making those investments? Yes. Did I correct them on my own a long time ago because I was worried about doing the right thing? Yes,” Steyer told me, clad in his ubiquitous red tartan plaid tie and pale blue shirt. It was in this stretch of our conversation when I felt like a kite dancing in a hurricane as Steyer’s passion and intensity gave me the impression that he was doing penance for what he had done in business.

“I’m the only person running for president who doesn’t ever fly on a private plane,” Steyer said proudly. “But seriously, Jonathan, if you’re talking about walking the walk, I have for over a decade led the fight against oil companies and fought for climate change. There’s no question about it.”

Another part of walking the progressive walk of causes for Steyer has been financing groups such as “NextGen America” and “Need to Impeach,” which has now become “Need to Vote” due to President Trump’s impeachment on Dec. 18. Between that effort and his run for president, I wondered if there was anything Steyer learned that he didn’t already know. This produced a memorable moment with the Bay Area billionaire.

“By far, the biggest takeaway from running for president is how fantastic it is to get to meet Americans. People always ask me, ‘Is this grueling?’ And I go like, ‘Grueling? This is invigorating, inspiring and fantastic.’ I have absolutely loved getting a chance to hear from people,” Steyer confessed. “You learn things, but you learn how wonderful the people are. It’s like this two-part thing. The people are so awesome they make you want to cry.”

That’s when I noticed that Steyer’s intense eyes brimmed with tears.

It is easy to get jaded by politics and the people who practice it. Both seem void of authenticity. That’s why I never let such visible and genuine expressions of emotion go unremarked. And when I pointed out his tears, Steyer failed to hold them back.

“This is a, you know, it’s — this isn’t just a campaign,” Steyer said haltingly as he tried hard to maintain his composure. “Look, I — people think that. People do that. People think I’m doing this for some sort of career move. That’s not true. I am fighting on the things I care the most about.”

Moments before Steyer walked into the conference room for the interview, I was talking with a campaign aide when we both heard what sounded like a tearing sound. The 12 “Tom 2020” campaign signs that were taped together and stuck to the wall pulled from the wall and tumbled to the floor. “Now that’s a metaphor,” quipped the aide without a moment’s hesitation.

Less than 36 hours later, the metaphor became reality. In the face of a decisive Biden victory, Steyer dropped out of the race.

