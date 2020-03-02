Constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe observed: “The net effect of this circuit court decision, if upheld by the Supreme Court, would be to destroy the vital impeachment power altogether whenever a president digs in and essentially dares the country to ‘come and get me while I hold all the evidence that proves my guilt of the highest crimes imaginable.’ ” He added, “That just cannot be the way our Constitution was designed to work. It was not a suicide pact.”

The court did not reach the merits of the case. The majority specifically did not address the president’s claim of absolute immunity. There were actually two votes against the proposition that a president can simply deny access to witnesses and documents. In a concurring opinion, Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson wrote that this claim rests on “somewhat shaky legal ground.” Citing cases invoked by the House (e.g. the trial of Aaron Burr, the Paula Jones case), Henderson found no judicial precedent for an absolute bar to obtaining evidence from the executive branch. She affirmed that there is a well-established executive privilege that can be invoked to shield certain types of information. Henderson further found that even if President Trump might have such a claim, McGahn does not. As the House argued, the president still can rely on the qualified privilege to protect presidential prerogatives.

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Judith W. Rogers disagreed that the court should stay out of intra-branch disputes and also adopted Henderson’s warning about absolute immunity. “The analysis of U.S. v. Nixon would appear to foreclose McGahn’s arguments on the merits," Rogers wrote.

When the decision came down, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said that “the court in no way endorsed the Trump Administration’s claims of ‘absolute immunity’ for White House advisers like Don McGahn. In fact, two of the three judges on the panel strongly suggested that they would reject this fabricated claim if they were able to reach the merits of the case.” However, he vowed to "work in the coming days with House leadership and the Office of the General Counsel to pursue further review and to seek rehearing en banc before the full D.C. Circuit.”

The case could well make it to the Supreme Court, which is already considering Trump’s claim of absolute immunity in the context of financial records held by third parties. One way or another, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who has attempted to defend the institution’s independence and integrity, seems likely to be confronted in one or more cases involving a claim of executive power so broad that the court could eventually remove whatever congressional or court powers remain to curtail executive misconduct.

There has been some discussion as to whether the entire case is now moot, given the end to impeachment proceedings. The House may want to explore attempting to vacate the entire ruling on mootness (either in the alternative when it makes its en banc appeal or in a separate motion to vacate). There is a lot to be said for wiping the slate clean and minimizing the risk that rulings will further embolden a lawless president.