The Trump administration last year moved to roll back regulations aimed at preventing infections from spreading in nursing homes, a decision that is facing renewed criticism for endangering the elderly amid the coronavirus outbreak.
With older, vulnerable residents living in close quarters, nursing homes face a heightened risk from the coronavirus — a majority of the nine deaths reported in the U.S. so far from the virus were residents of a long-term care center in Washington state. But over the last three years, the Trump administration has advanced — with the support of the nursing home industry — an effort to ease regulations on long-term care facilities and has taken significant steps to reduce fines for violations.
Of particular concern in nursing homes is what experts call “infection control” to halt or prevent the spread of disease within health care facilities. Last July, the Trump administration proposed rolling back regulations requiring all nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to employ infection prevention specialists at least part time, citing “excessively burdensome requirements” on the industry. Under the proposal, which is still working its way through federal rule-making, nursing homes would be allowed to use consultants for infection prevention rather than hiring staff.

Gee, it’s almost as if anti-government ideology, when you put it into practice, has dangerous implications for public health and safety. Who knew.

After Joe Biden’s decisive victory in South Carolina on Saturday, Mike Bloomberg’s campaign advisers lobbied Bloomberg to drop out of the race and endorse Biden before Super Tuesday, four sources briefed on the internal conversations said. Some of the sources said that campaign manager Kevin Sheekey and other top campaign officials argued to Bloomberg that the best chance of beating Donald Trump in November would be for Bloomberg to exit the race to bolster Biden’s candidacy as Biden battles with Bernie Sanders for the nomination. “There is a prevailing view Mike should drop out,” one Bloomberg adviser told me.
Campaign officials are privately frustrated that Bloomberg rejected their advice to drop out and pour their resources into helping Biden, sources said. “The dynamic of the race clearly changed,” a Bloomberg adviser told me. Bloomberg disagreed that Biden’s resurgence in South Carolina fundamentally nullified Bloomberg’s candidacy. “Mike is a data guy, and he’s looking at the numbers thinking, I’ll be damned if I walk away before a single vote is cast for me,” one source said, explaining Bloomberg’s thinking.

You have to have some sympathy for Bloomberg’s position here. He’s already dropped over half a billion dollars on this campaign, and Super Tuesday is the first time he’ll even be on a ballot. Why not give all those ardent supporters the chance to vote for him?

* And finally, today President Trump bragged that “The relationship is very good that I have with the Mullah,” speaking of the leader of the Taliban. Beautiful letter no doubt to follow.