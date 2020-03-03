After Joe Biden’s decisive victory in South Carolina on Saturday, Mike Bloomberg’s campaign advisers lobbied Bloomberg to drop out of the race and endorse Biden before Super Tuesday, four sources briefed on the internal conversations said. Some of the sources said that campaign manager Kevin Sheekey and other top campaign officials argued to Bloomberg that the best chance of beating Donald Trump in November would be for Bloomberg to exit the race to bolster Biden’s candidacy as Biden battles with Bernie Sanders for the nomination. “There is a prevailing view Mike should drop out,” one Bloomberg adviser told me.Campaign officials are privately frustrated that Bloomberg rejected their advice to drop out and pour their resources into helping Biden, sources said. “The dynamic of the race clearly changed,” a Bloomberg adviser told me. Bloomberg disagreed that Biden’s resurgence in South Carolina fundamentally nullified Bloomberg’s candidacy. “Mike is a data guy, and he’s looking at the numbers thinking, I’ll be damned if I walk away before a single vote is cast for me,” one source said, explaining Bloomberg’s thinking.
You have to have some sympathy for Bloomberg’s position here. He’s already dropped over half a billion dollars on this campaign, and Super Tuesday is the first time he’ll even be on a ballot. Why not give all those ardent supporters the chance to vote for him?
