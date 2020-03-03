Was he really, though? On “Hardball,” Matthews distinguished himself as a political omnivore powered by a mouth that could have gone on for the remainder of the prime-time block. That mouth could rant and extemporize on Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama, Amy Klobuchar — whoever. And it could also level demeaning, sexist and otherwise inexcusable commentary that finally caught up with him after two decades of fast-talking analysis.

The 7 p.m. weeknights slot at MSNBC was overdue for a change. A network executive told the Erik Wemple Blog that the host’s departure was a mutual thing.

Though cable news is a combustible medium, Monday night’s events on MSNBC were something different. After Matthews exited his final show, MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki, a master of political data and minutiae, put aside the polls and the fundraising totals. “Um, that was a lot to take in, just now, I’m sure. And I’m sure you’re still absorbing that and I am too.”

Absorption continued through the evening, as a debate broke out about Matthews’ departure. Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker tweeted:

Chris Matthews is a friend of mine. He and I have flirted unabashedly for 20 years. This is an atrocious end to a noble, happy-warrior career. I will continue to be his friend. Angry column to follow. #ChrisMatthews #NoCryingInBaseball #Hardball — kathleenparker (@kathleenparker) March 3, 2020

Pushback was quick and brutal:

There’s so many men I have worked with that never harassed me but I found out they were harassing other women. Not because it doesn’t happen to you doesn’t mean it’s not happening to someone else. — PrimeAperturePhoto (@prime_aperture) March 3, 2020

In his apology, Matthews may have been speaking, at least in part, to Laura Bassett, a former “Hardball” guest who published an essay in GQ.com on Friday detailing the creepy comments Matthews had made to her off-air. “Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?” he asked her in 2016, just before a segment on the sexual-assault allegations against Donald Trump. “Another time, he stood between me and the mirror and complimented the red dress I was wearing for the segment. ‘You going out tonight?’ he asked,” wrote Bassett.

Inspiration for Bassett’s piece came from Matthews himself, who just a few days earlier seemed at great pains to fathom how Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) could disbelieve the claims of fellow presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg about an instance of alleged misogyny years ago. The billionaire entrepreneur and former New York mayor is alleged to have told a female employee to “kill it” after learning she was pregnant. Bloomberg denied the remark in the debate; Warren argued that women who’d signed nondisclosure agreements should be released from them.

“You believe he’s lying?” Matthews said to Warren after the proceedings.

“I believe the woman, which means he’s not telling the truth,” she replied.

“And why would he lie? Just to protect himself?”

“Yeah, and why would she lie?” asked Warren.

Matthews then said this to Warren: “I just want to make sure you’re clear about this: You’re confident about your accusation.” It has never been Warren’s accusation.

Someone apparently missed #MeToo. As Rebecca Traister wrote, the incident highlighted how much work it required to get this cable-news warhorse to ponder something quite common, that a “powerful man might have an incentive to lie in order to protect his power.”

A network such as MSNBC simply cannot have this. Its audience are the folks who crowd into Washington for the Women’s March, who document and denounce Trump’s runaway sexism, who retweet Bassett. Yet MSNBC did have this, for quite some time. Matthews routinely used his program objectify and slight women. In a famous moment from 2007, he encouraged Erin Burnett to inch closer to the camera. “You’re a knockout,” he said. “It’s all right getting bad news from you.” That same year, he told Clinton spokeswoman Lisa Caputo, “You are looking great, by the way … And I just came from the Miss America contest, and you’re — you are up there.”

“The Daily Show” captured a good portion of Matthews’s history:

As he sprinkled the airwaves with remarks about women’s looks, he showed some awareness that he was doing something wrong. “I’m not allowed to say this, but I’ll say it: You’re beautiful,” he said to Laura Ingraham years ago. “I get in trouble for this, but you’re great looking, obviously. You’re one of the gods’ gifts to men in this country.”

Have a look at Ingraham’s immediate reaction to this “compliment”:

With his focus on looks, Matthews made women feel more observed than valued, as the New York Times’s Caity Weaver suggested in a different context. In an interview, Bassett told the Erik Wemple Blog, “I was just sort of stunned when he treated me that way and I had to look at him in the eye on live TV,” she says, noting that the experience was “intimidating” and left her stumbling over her words. “That’s not a way to treat a young female guest who’s coming on your show to talk about politics,” says Bassett, who believes that Matthews had explored the boundaries of sexist banter. “He knew what he could do and then write it off as flirting or boorishness,” she says.

In 1999, Matthews received a reprimand for “inappropriate jokes and comments” he’d made about a female employee. That story surfaced in late 2017, courtesy of the Daily Caller.

There’s more to sexism than insulting banter, however. In his coverage of Hillary Clinton, Matthews displayed his discomfort with women gaining power. “The reason she’s a U.S. senator, the reason she’s a candidate for president, the reason she may be a front-runner is her husband messed around. That’s how she got to be senator from New York. We keep forgetting it. She didn’t win there on her merit,” he said in 2008.

He later apologized, conceding that it wasn’t “fair to imply that Hillary’s whole career depended on being a victim of an unfaithful husband.”

In preparations for a 2016 interview with Clinton, Matthews joked, “where’s that Bill Cosby pill I brought with me?,” an apparent reference to a drug Cosby gave women before sexually assaulting them. Again, Matthews apologized: “This was a terrible comment I made in poor taste during the height of the Bill Cosby headlines,” Matthews said after the Cut obtained footage of the remark. “I realize that’s no excuse. I deeply regret it, and I’m sorry.”

How many apologies can one long-standing MSNBC host stack up? Just last week, Matthews took to the air to apologize for remarks he’d made during the Nevada caucus coverage, comparing the victory of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to the Nazis overtaking France in World War II. “Sen. Sanders, I’m sorry for comparing anything from that tragic era in which so many suffered, especially the Jewish people, to an electoral result in which you were the well-deserved winner,” he said.

There goes that mouth again.

MSNBC is nothing if not a collection of eras, programming experiments when television executives tinkered with just how to steer a successful 24-7 news operations between the breaking-news power of CNN and the ideological predictability of Fox News. Through all of those eras, Matthews talked and talked: He talked and talked through the Pat Buchanan-Tucker Carlson era; he talked and talked through the Keith Olbermann era; he talked and talked through the “Lean Forward” era; he talked and talked and talked through the Trump era.

And as it turns out, no one could tell him what not to say.