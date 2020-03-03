The surest sign of a good night for the reinvigorated Biden campaign would be a series of wins in the South, coupled with victory in a state like Texas that could be equally suited to him or Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Biden dominated the South Carolina primary by winning 61 percent of the African American vote, so he should have little trouble winning the Alabama primary. If he’s also winning by a solid margin in Tennessee, Arkansas, North Carolina, Virginia and other Southern states, it’s a sign that he’s found his footing again and is building a broad coalition. A win in Texas would also be a significant sign of momentum, as it appears to have a mix of Sanders-friendly Latinos and progressives as well as Sanders-wary suburbanites and African American voters who would be more inclined to Biden. And a win in a state that Biden is not particularly suited to — such as Maine, where the voters look a lot like the citizens of Iowa and New Hampshire who went for Sanders and Buttigieg — could indicate that the race has shifted strongly in his favor.

In judging Sanders’s strength or weakness, patience may be key. While Sanders will likely win his home state of Vermont and may edge out Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her native Massachusetts, Biden seems well-suited to win the Southeastern states that report earlier in the evening. If Sanders manages to beat Biden in a wide variety of states in that region, that’d be a sign that Biden’s wing of the party remains split despite efforts to unify it in coming days, and Sanders could have a solid plurality.

But the map gets better for Sanders as it moves west. Colorado, Utah and California are all good demographic and ideological fits for him – with their significant number of progressive and Hispanic voters. In California, Sanders’s goal is twofold: put as much distance as possible between himself and his competitors and keep as many of them as possible below the 15 percent threshold they need to be awarded delegates. But California is notoriously slow at counting votes, so it’ll likely take days to get an exact delegate count and to render a final verdict on Sanders’s showing.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, by contrast, is trying to clear that 15 percent bar. A good night for Bloomberg would be one in which he’s comfortably above 15 percent in most states, including in California and across the Southeast. He might even win a state or two. If Biden eats into Bloomberg’s vote and keeps him well below the threshold, especially in the Southeast, that would count as a terrible night for the mayor.

Warren is in a slightly worse position than Bloomberg. National polls, mostly taken before Biden’s South Carolina win and Buttigieg and Klobuchar’s decisions to drop out, suggest that Bloomberg has, through his intense TV campaign, amassed a slightly larger group of supporters that will get him over the delegate threshold in more places. If Warren is able to beat her polls and remain above 15 percent in a wide variety of states, she’ll have accomplished her goal. But that plan could easily go sideways. She might lose in her home state of Massachusetts, which would be a sign of profound weakness for her presidential campaign. She could underperform her polls and get boxed out of the delegate race quickly.

For the past year, constructs like “momentum” and “expectations” have dictated who gets money, media oxygen and more. But as soon as polls close, that will change. That’s good news for Biden and Sanders, both of whom have seemed to surge at exactly the right moment. It’s bad news for Warren and Bloomberg, both of whom are in a do-or-die position. And it’s great news for the voters, who will finally get to pick a nominee rather than hearing us in the media talk about it more.