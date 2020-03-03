This hasn’t been for lack of trying. The U.S.-led coalition surged forces into the landlocked nation in 2010 and 2011. It pushed the Taliban back but did not end its insurgency. Since then, the low-grade war has consisted of a series of raids and counter raids that has kept the rickety Afghan government in nominal power. But it has brought neither peace nor a genuine national unity to the famously fractious and ethnically divided nation.

The United States could keep this up indefinitely. But that weakens us in two ways. First, it means tens of thousands of troops and other military assets are deployed in a battle that will never be won. Those troops and assets cannot be deployed elsewhere, meaning our adversaries can use the Taliban to tie us down in a battle that does not advance our strategic interests. Second, it gives our adversaries the initiative in the battle, as they would know they could force the United States to escalate its commitment if they found a way to make the Taliban insurgency more powerful or effective. That would further commit limited U.S. resources to a battlefield that means little to our national security.

The world has changed since 2001. Back then, Russia was weak and Vladimir Putin was in the early days of his rule. It was not yet clear that he would stamp out the democratic tilt to the West his immediate predecessor, Boris Yeltsin, had begun. China was also weak. It had only recently joined the World Trade Organization, and both its economy and military paled in comparison to that of the United States. Because we had no serious state competitor, it made sense to prioritize the struggle against Islamist terrorism.

Russia and China’s resurgence changes U.S. strategic calculus. Holding Afghanistan but losing an ally bordering one of those nations, such as Estonia or Taiwan, would be a strategic catastrophe. Leaving Afghanistan now means we are strengthening our commitment to more important allies.

This could easily mean that the Taliban regains power. Even now it looks as though the Taliban is ramping up activity against the Kabul government and demanding the release of more prisoners than required under the newly signed agreement as a price of starting intra-Afghan negotiations. It’s easy to envision the Afghan army crumbling under serious pressure once all U.S. troops withdraw.

That would be tragic for Afghans, but it should not be decisive for the United States. The key for a successful U.S. withdrawal is that it is followed by clear signals that the United States intends to aggressively re-engage its most pressing threats where it counts. That means beefing up forces on the Russian and Chinese peripheries and ratcheting up economic and diplomatic pressure on those nations. If the United States does that, then even losing Afghanistan will not trouble America’s allies because they will see withdrawal as having a strategic aim rather than a retreat from global responsibility.

The wars in Vietnam are good examples of the strategic principles at play here. The French lost their hold on their colony when they foolishly chose to hold Dien Bien Phu, a fortified stronghold in a valley, rather than withdraw. Trying to hold that outpost against a foe that held the high ground meant the French lost their army and, hence, their ability to hold the remainder of the country. Afghanistan could be our Dien Bien Phu in the event of a global conflict, with U.S. forces tied down in a region from which they could not safely retreat to reinforce other more important sectors.

The aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam is also instructive in what not to do. The United States not only withdrew its forces from that nation but also subsequently withdrew all material support for the South Vietnamese regime. It refused to back anti-communist forces in Angola in 1976, acquiesced in the establishment of Soviet-backed regimes in Ethiopia and Mozambique, and allowed Sandinista communist guerrillas to overthrow a U.S. ally in Nicaragua. Finally, the Carter administration withdrew support from the shah of Iran, a longtime U.S. ally, which allowed the creation of Iran’s Islamic republic, with whom we have since been locked in conflict. Withdrawal from Vietnam made strategic sense for the United States in 1973. It was the subsequent withdrawal from global confrontation of communism and Islamist authoritarianism that pushed the free world to the brink.

It is understandable why some oppose withdrawal from Afghanistan. But strategic retreats are sometimes in a nation’s best interests. Leaving Afghanistan regardless of the outcome for that nation is exactly that.