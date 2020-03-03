Was this Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) giving Israel a tongue lashing? No, that was former vice president Joe Biden speaking via video to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s annual policy conference on Sunday.

“We must stand also for the human dignity, the human rights, the safety and self-determination of the Palestinian people. This, you know, are Jewish values, the love of neighbors.” Sanders? No, it was Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), also at this year’s policy conference.

Sen. Robert Menendez (N.J.), ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also spoke. He told the crowd that he stood there not merely as the ranking member, as a Democrat and as a friend of Israel. “I also stand before you as a fellow fighter in humanity’s unending struggle against hatred in all its forms," he said. "You will never see Bob Menendez speaking to an organization that foments bigotry in any form.” He added, “I am always proud to speak at AIPAC.” He challenged those who think otherwise to show up rather than throw insults from afar. This was, of course, a rebuke of Sanders, who not only announced he would not come (he never does) but accused AIPAC of providing a platform for “bigotry.” (He seems not to acknowledge that the organization has for decades supported a two-state solution.)

In the era of President Trump and of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, AIPAC has become a boogeyman on the far left. This is natural, I suppose, since it invites officials of all stripes, which these days regrettably include President Trump, Vice President Pence and Netanyahu, whose building program many speakers at its conference deplore. It is the critics, not AIPAC, however, who confuse the current officials who fill elected offices of the two countries with support for them or their agenda. It is the critics, not AIPAC, who think that attendance means deploring a two-state solution. In fact, virtually every American politician, pro-Israel activist and AIPAC official emphatically backs a two-state solution.

This is the travail AIPAC faces in trying to remain bipartisan in an era of polarized politics when relationships and people are all-or-nothing. In President Barack Obama’s administration, AIPAC was accused of selling out Israel because it would not denounce rhetoric and actions that many viewed as hostile to Israel; Democrats then demonized AIPAC for opposing the Iran deal, which AIPAC in good faith believed was a flawed deal. Now AIPAC invites Pence, who has supported homophobic and hateful immigration policies, and critics on the left insist AIPAC must be enabling those views by letting him speak. When AIPAC denounced Israel’s refusal to allow a visit by members of the U.S. Congress who had supported the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement or made virulently anti-Semitic comments, Republicans were miffed. And so it goes. (I have had my own disagreements with AIPAC — e.g., over its support for pulling out of the Iran deal — but I do not envy its predicament.)

AIPAC’s critics would be happy, I suppose, if AIPAC never invited anyone in power to speak. They would be happy, on the left, if AIPAC denounced every Trump official and every Netanyahu emissary. The right would have been satisfied only with a complete repudiation of Obama. In other words, only when AIPAC is on their side in domestic political wars does the organization escape blame.

The critics miss the point, willfully or not. In a highly polarized era, AIPAC struggles to maintain support from both parties, as evidenced by the attendance of high-ranking Democrats and Republicans, by the members of whatever party is in the White House and by the Israeli prime minister or his representatives. AIPAC not only allows but invites criticism of actions that make the hope of a comprehensive peace between Israel and the Palestinians wane. It denounces the rise of anti-Semitism and efforts to delegitimize Israel. It promotes intelligence sharing, military aid and an enduring U.S.-Israel relationship.

AIPAC’s critics really should try showing up once in a while. They would hear about the numerous instances in which Israel has offered the Palestinians a state of their own. They would find a significant portion of the attendees are mainstream Democrats (which, given that the far left’s favored presidential candidate takes glee in denouncing moderates in the party, might explain why it’s become the target of criticism). They would learn that most attendees anxiously await an era when both Trump and Netanyahu have moved on and politics are not so toxic. And they would learn that in a world with few angels and many evil actors, AIPAC is trying, sometimes effectively, to carve out a niche in the American political scene where Democrats and Republicans can at least agree on something.