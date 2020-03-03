On Monday, Matthews abruptly announced that the evening’s episode of “Hardball” would be his last and went on to offer an apology that suggested why he was leaving.

“Compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay were never okay,” Matthews said. “Not then and certainly not today. And for making such comments in the past, I am sorry.”

Matthews’s departure is something to be celebrated as one more small step in making the television industry a little less unfriendly to women. He had a long history of commenting on the appearance of women on the air, most vividly when he told CNBC anchor Erin Burnett to move closer to the camera and to her puzzlement said: “Ha ha! Just kidding, you look great … you’re beautiful, I’m just kidding, I’m just kidding, you’re a knockout. … It’s all right getting bad news from you.”

That was hardly the only such incident. And as we now understand, this wasn’t restricted to on-air “kidding.”

Three days before Matthews’s departure, writer Laura Bassett recounted in GQ her own run-ins with Matthews before going on air, in which he’d say things like “Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?” and ask uncomfortable questions about her social life.

There is some good commentary on that subject, but I’d like to focus on something else that characterized Matthews’s career. Along with a number of other media figures — especially Bill O’Reilly and Tim Russert, but also including people like Mike Barnicle — Matthews was one of the avatars of something I’ve called Blue Collar Chic, the relentless insistence that the “real” voices that matter are those of working class white guys doing working class white guy things.

Along with the endless speculation about what those guys think, there was a pose of regular-guyness, suggesting that while the TV host might have a multimillion-dollar house on Nantucket, he’s not one of those elitist snobs sipping chardonnay and looking down on the plebs.

Part of the shtick was to always be on the lookout for symbolic moments that could be used to charge Democrats (always Democrats) with being insufficiently manly and unable to appeal to the proletariat. Barack Obama bowls a gutter ball? “This gets very ethnic, but the fact that he’s good at basketball doesn’t surprise anybody,” Matthews said. “But the fact that he’s that terrible at bowling does make you wonder.” Wonder what?

Russert died in 2008 and O’Reilly lost his job in 2017 after a string of sexual harassment settlements. But long before the entire news media decided that the only way to understand our political world was to dispatch reporters to Midwest diners for an endless series of “In Trump Country, Trump Supporters Support Trump” articles, they laid the foundation for that kind of coverage.

They were, as Howard Kurtz once described Russert, “the anchor as everyman, the big talker with the street smarts, the man who hobnobs with presidents but aims his delivery at the working stiffs” — or at least that was the persona they cultivated.

Just as Russert wielded “Buffalo” as a kind of talisman of authenticity, his blue-collar hometown, and O’Reilly did the same with Levittown, Matthews had Philadelphia, always asking how the latest development would play in the land of his hardscrabble roots.

“Pennsylvania prefers a beefier sort than either [Clinton or Barack Obama], a more rustic, tougher sort than either of them,” he mused during those 2008 primaries (Obama won Pennsylvania twice, but never let facts get in the way of a good analysis).

Yet when you’re playing at being the blue-collar guy, there’s always that nagging voice wondering if you’re no longer that authentic anymore. “I don’t think people look at me as the establishment, do you?” Matthews once asked a reporter. “Am I part of the winner’s circle in American life? I don’t think so.”

To which the only appropriate response was: Dude, you have your own TV show. Give it a rest.

But the real question for us as an audience is, what did all that actually do for us? When Matthews famously swooned over Sen. Fred Thompson’s old-school appeal, enthusing over being able to “smell the English leather” on him, did we actually learn anything? His colleagues are praising his depth of knowledge about politics, but when Matthews tells a story about something Carl Albert said to Tip O’Neill in 1972, were we actually enlightened?

Not really. So perhaps we can stop looking for pundits who claim to have a direct line to Joe Sixpack, and wonder more about what’s happening with the whole of America in all its diversity. That would be progress.