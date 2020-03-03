The actual vote count has altered that picture slightly but significantly. As I write, full results are a day away. For now, Netanyahu’s support has shrunk to 58 seats. Israel’s third election in 11 months has produced almost-winners, definite losers and another mess.

In his election-night speech, Netanyahu declared he’d won “a huge victory.” Until a week before the election, polls had Netanyahu trailing. He was indicted in three corruption cases and had failed in his bid for parliamentary immunity. Surely, voters would not want a prime minister about to be on trial.

But Netanyahu is an untiring and vicious campaigner. With President Trump’s delusional “plan of the century” behind him, Netanyahu promised a hard right to annex pieces of the West Bank. He repeated the bizarre claim that Iran had sexual kompromat on his main challenger, Benny Gantz. Netanyahu’s justice minister installed an acting state prosecutor, who within days announced an investigation of a company that Gantz had headed. The message to voters was that all politicians are equally crooks.

All this seems to have given the Likud a slim advantage over Gantz’s Blue and White party. The Likud’s status as the largest party, and the near-certain refusal of parts of the opposition to endorse Gantz, mean that Netanyahu will almost surely get the nod to form a government.

And yet, Netanyahu’s automatic coalition with the religious parties lacks a majority. He can only win a vote of confidence if he gets at least three opposition lawmakers to back his government. Or he could convince secular nationalist Avigdor Lieberman to break his promise never to join a coalition with the religious parties. Both options are possible — neither likely. For now, Netanyahu is an almost-winner.

The other almost-winner is the alliance of parties backed mainly by Israel’s Arab minority. Last April, in the first round of Israel’s Groundhog Day elections, two Arab tickets ran separately and got a total of 10 seats. In the second round, they united and won 13. This time the Joint List got 16.

Some of the new voters are Arabs who previously voted for other parties. Local results suggest that more Jews voted also for the Joint List this time, looking for the sharpest alternative to Netanyahu.

Historically, the Joint List’s biggest competitor was election boycotting. Now Arab turnout has risen over the three elections. One reason, it seems, is that Arab politicians responded to grass-roots pressure to focus less on the Palestinian issue and more on the day-to-day needs of their constituents.

The other reason is the Backlash Law of Politics: For every action, there’s an unequal and greater reaction. Netanyahu’s constant use of the Joint List as boogeyman brought out Arab voters. As payback, the Joint List’s rise denied Netanyahu a majority.

Yet the Joint List is still looking at the promised land of political power, unable to enter. In the latest campaign, Gantz ruled out a coalition with the Joint List, and dismissed the idea of forming a minority government with the Joint List’s support from outside the coalition. In theory, Gantz could win a majority in parliament if he broke that promise, but only if he could convince Lieberman to join a government with Arab backing. This scenario is hard to imagine.

Now for the definite losers. Through three campaigns, Gantz and his new party followed the same strategy: On one hand, Blue and White appealed to erstwhile supporters of Labor and the left-wing Meretz as the best strategic choice for unseating Netanyahu. On the other, it pursued a supposed Never Netanyahu constituency on the right by presenting Gantz as the clean, altruistic alternative and by taking moderately hawkish positions.

As I wrote after last April’s election, the strategy ignored the tribal division that creates loyalty to the Likud: the resentment of those who have felt left out and looked down on by the elites since Israel’s early years. Blue and White might have had a chance at overcoming that division had the party addressed it directly. It could have stressed daily that it would redress the inequality that has grown under Netanyahu, and that it would redirect budgets to outlying towns and neighborhoods that have stagnated while Tel Aviv joined the first world.

Blue and White learned nothing from two previous campaigns in a year. It took its votes from Labor and Meretz, leaving those parties in ruins, but failed at attracting the right. The strategy of Never Netanyahu flopped.

Meanwhile, if Netanyahu manages to put together a coalition, Israel’s slide toward ever more illiberal democracy continues. If he does not, we may well face a fourth election.

Hope has taken a beating. Despair, though, is useless. It’s paralyzing. Netanyahu did not win an outright victory. Let’s hope that in the next round, his opponents learn from their mistakes.