And Michigan’s outcome will hold special significance for Sanders. Indeed, some Democratic pollsters believe that if Biden can defeat Sanders there, it might effectively end Sanders’s campaign.

To understand why this is, you need to go back to 2016, when Sanders pulled off a dramatic upset over former secretary of state Hillary Clinton in the Michigan primary, at a time when Sanders was considered less of a threat than he subsequently became.

That Sanders triumph over Clinton in the industrial Midwest went a great distance toward establishing not just his staying power in a national campaign, but also the core appeal of his economic arguments to a broader coalition than was thought to be within Sanders’s reach.

“This was the working class leg of the Sanders story,” veteran Democratic pollster Stan Greenberg, who back in the 1980s identified the “Reagan Democrat” phenomenon in Macomb County, Mich., told me.

“Michigan defined the fact that Sanders had a base that went beyond young people and liberals, that was moderate and conservative, among white working-class voters who were still voting for Democrats,” Greenberg continued.

What’s more, that victory showcased the power of his brand of leftist populism among those constituencies. Exit polls showed that Sanders won big among non-college whites and Democratic voters who were deeply concerned about the economy and trade policies destroying American jobs.

“He was making the case that the system was rigged most clearly in Michigan,” Greenberg said.

Fast-forward four years. Sanders is still making that case, and once again, he’s casting his leading Democratic opponent — Biden — as a representative of the establishment that is part of the problem of that rigged system.

And indeed, Sanders’s claim for months has been that this message will not just mobilize a large grass-roots movement of young people, but also appeal to working-class whites as well. Sanders had been outperforming Biden among that demographic.

But one of the reasons this Super Tuesday was such a blow to Sanders is that Biden ended up reversing Sanders’s gains among those voters in many states. And if Biden were to win Michigan now — the site of Sanders’s big stand four years ago — it would have particularly strong resonance, particularly if Biden wins among working-class white Democrats there.

“It would undermine the whole premise of Sanders’s candidacy,” Greenberg told me, which would make Sanders’s bid look more like “a generational candidacy” that is perhaps posing less of the “kind of fundamental challenge that he posed before.”

Biden is running on a more progressive economic agenda than is often appreciated, which might help him win in Michigan. And as Super Tuesday showed, Biden is also assembling a surprisingly broad coalition, both geographically (winning in the south, northeast, and Midwest, as Minnesota showed) and demographically (winning majorities in many places of African Americans and college-educated whites, along with non-college whites).

What Biden would cement with a Michigan win is that running on a more progressive economic agenda than the one Clinton ran on in 2016 — but a far less ambitious one than Sanders is running on — can have broad demographic appeal in the industrial Midwest.

The paradox is that Biden winning in Michigan after embracing such an agenda would reflect the success of Sanders himself in helping to pull the party in a more progressive direction — even as it would be dealing a serious blow to the case for Sanders’s candidacy continuing.

