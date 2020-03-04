Put it this way: If he had been a good candidate, he wouldn’t have needed to spend half a billion dollars. Money is not everything, and it certainly was not enough to turn an awful candidate into a winning one.

AD

AD

While a good debater does not necessarily win races, a terrible one who reveals his off-putting personality and flawed record can dash his hopes. Making matters worse, by the time Bloomberg first walked on to a debate stage, the other candidates were polished and sharp, making his performance look even worse.

Bloomberg’s strategy to wait until Super Tuesday was flawed from the get-go, failing to recognize the power of momentum. Bloomberg’s campaign attempted to create a two-man race while multiple candidates remained in the race. He foolishly wrote off Joe Biden. You cannot simply announce other candidates are irrelevant; you must actually beat them to have credibility.

Bloomberg has promised to use his fortune to bring down President Trump. He should set to work on that mission, not attack Sanders (who will claim to be the victim of the billionaire class). Unlike Sanders, Biden smartly welcomed Bloomberg’s help in defeating Trump.

AD

AD

While anti-Trump ads are effective, far more helpful right now would be spending millions to register and engage voters, funding litigation to attack voter suppression tactics, supporting down-ballot races and maintaining and expanding the software voter-targeting tools Bloomberg apparently built. And when it comes to ads, Bloomberg should cease the smart-aleck taunting of Trump. Instead, he should make sure every voter in America knows Trump is currently trying to take away their health care by supporting a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act in its entirety.

Bloomberg’s entire candidacy rested on the premise that Biden could not defeat Sanders, who would then win the nomination and lose to Trump. That did not look unreasonable a couple of weeks ago. However, thanks to South Carolina (and Rep. James E. Clyburn), the rally-round-the-leader endorsements from former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke (part of the credit for Super Sunday must go to them) and the burst of free media Biden enjoyed, the former vice president was able to rebuild a broad coalition of working-class and college-educated voters, African Americans, suburbanites, women and moderates as well as somewhat liberal voters.

A beloved candidate with no money can beat a rotten candidate with unlimited money. That should be reassuring to all Americans.

AD

AD

Opinion Who could win the Democratic primary? Use the Post Opinions Simulator to pick a state and see what might happen in upcoming primaries and caucuses.