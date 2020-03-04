“Mike Bloomberg spent $500 million to win nothing but American Samoa,” Vox jeered.

To them, I say: What a bunch of atolls! You belittle Pago Pago at your peril.

We’ll never know for sure, but I am confident that with the bounce Bloomberg was sure to get out of the American Samoa caucus Tuesday, he was well positioned to sweep the territories.

He was on course to clean up at the Northern Marianas Democratic convention on March 14, then move on to a resounding victory in the Puerto Rico primary on March 29. Guam, with its primary on May 2, would have padded his delegate count, while the District of Columbia primary on June 2 (I think that’s when it is — the local authorities sent out the wrong date) and the Virgin Islands caucuses on June 6 would have taken him over the top.

By this point, the Bloomberg tsunami would be causing ripples in the U.S. Minor Outlying Islands. In the words of the old proverb: As American Samoa goes, so goes the nation.

But Bloomberg apparently accepted the criticism that he had wasted his money, because he dropped out of the race Wednesday morning and endorsed Joe Biden. “Did Michael Bloomberg end up spending more than the GDP of American Samoa to win American Samoa?” asked NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald. (Answer: almost.)

But a better interpretation of Bloomberg’s anything-but-super Tuesday is that he spent too little. His $500 million netted him about 53 delegates, or about $9.4 million per delegate, which means that he would be on his way to locking up the Democratic nomination now if he had spent just a little more — say, $22.5 billion. (Also, he maybe should have skipped the debates and not licked his fingers.)

The Samoan model shows how this would have worked. Bloomberg reportedly had seven full-time staffers in the South Pacific territory, where he also ran “television ads, targeted radio ads and targeted digital and print ads” (that’s a lot of targeting for a population of 55,000).

Bloomberg triumphed with 49.9 percent of the vote, or 175 actual votes. The runner-up, Tulsi Gabbard, lagged badly with 103 votes, followed by Bernie Sanders (37 votes), Biden (31 votes) and Elizabeth Warren (5 votes).

If Bloomberg needed seven full-time staffers to win 175 votes, that voter-to-staff ratio of 25:1 means he only needed to hire about 2.6 million staffers to secure the presidency. (Bloomberg had also publicly announced the key endorsement of Samoan Chief Fa’alagiga Nina Tua’au-Glaude.)

At Bloomberg headquarters in West Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday night, supporters recognized the significance of American Samoa. A crowd of about 1,500 (about four times the Super Tuesday electorate of American Samoa) reportedly “erupted into cheers” when results came in from the South Pacific.

The political elites, by contrast, reacted to the American Samoa news with jokes on Twitter about caramel Girl Scout cookies.

This is no way to treat a beautiful collection of islands and atolls in Polynesia that has been American for more than a century. It is home to the rare tooth-billed pigeon and flying fox, and it sends countless cans of tuna our way.

It’s just the latest indignity for American Samoa, which, like other territories — and D.C. — gets no vote in Congress. Samoa has it worse than others, for its residents are U.S. nationals but not citizens — the subject of a court dispute.

The 5-foot-8 Bloomberg intuitively understood the plight of the little islands — “Mini Mike,” as Trump called him, often joked about being little himself — and was rewarded with Samoan turnout towering 50 percent over 2016’s. The rest of us, sadly, failed to appreciate what could have been the beginning of Bloomberg’s boom.

The mayor fought the good fight: He entered the race when it appeared nobody would emerge to take on the socialist Sanders, and he departed when it became clear Biden would play that role. On Wednesday, he pledged his vast resources to help Biden.

Now Bloomberg, loyal to the anti-Trump cause, has earned himself a vacation. May I point out that it’s currently in the 80s and sunny in Pago Pago?

