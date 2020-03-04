* A spokesman for Schumer responds to Roberts:
For Justice Roberts to follow the right wing’s deliberate misinterpretation of what Sen. Schumer said, while remaining silent when President Trump attacked Justices Sotomayor and Ginsberg last week, shows Justice Roberts does not just call balls and strikes.
Trump’s regular assaults on the judiciary have normalized this sort of conduct ... at least when Trump is the one lobbing them. -- gs
* Summer Concepcion reports that now that Biden is in a good position in the Democratic primaries, Republicans in the Senate are getting ready to pursue their “investigation” of Burisma again.
* Francis Wilkinson urges Joe Biden to start reaching out to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Democratic Party’s other lefties right now.
* Steve Benen aptly notes that with a pandemic threatening, all of a sudden Republicans think socialized medicine isn’t so bad.
* Ian Millhiser says that the lawyer for the state of Louisiana did such a terrible job in the abortion case the Supreme Court heard today that they just might lose.
* Christine Emba celebrates Jill Biden’s epic tackle, and delivers this gem:
In a way, the moment was a microcosm of the entire Democratic primary season: energetic younger women protecting fragile older men as the latter stand around in an egocentric daze.
As Emba entertainingly details, this phenomenon has been far more widespread, in hidden ways, than you might have thought.
* David Mastio and Jill Lawrence say Mike Bloomberg’s every expensive flameout proved that money can’t buy you love.
* Harold Meyerson says Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden both need to figure out how to cross the age divide among voters that separates them.
* Helaine Olen warns of the possibility of Biden buyer’s remorse.
* Brittany Gibson reports on how the state of Alabama has tried to suppress the votes of black and brown people and how activists have tried to fight back.