Elizabeth Warren's campaign manager, Roger Lau, told staffers in an email Wednesday that the campaign was "disappointed in the results" of the Super Tuesday vote and that Warren would decide her path forward in coming days.
“She’s going to take time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight,” Lau wrote, according to a copy of the email. Adding that Warren is aware of the high stakes in the primary and the general election, he wrote, “This decision is in her hands, and it’s important that she has the time and space to consider what comes next.”

In a rare rebuke of a sitting member of Congress, Supreme Court Chef Justice John G. Roberts Jr. criticized Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D) over remarks made from the steps outside the high court Wednesday that Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Neil M. Gorsuch would “pay the price” for a vote against reproductive rights.
“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said in a statement. “All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”
Schumer, speaking at a rally as the Supreme Court heard a pivotal abortion rights case over the legality of a Louisiana law that creates additional barriers for doctors who perform abortions, singled out President Trump’s appointees by name.

To be honest I have no idea what the hell Schumer was talking about, but the idea that it was a threat of violence is kind of absurd.

* A spokesman for Schumer responds to Roberts:

For Justice Roberts to follow the right wing’s deliberate misinterpretation of what Sen. Schumer said, while remaining silent when President Trump attacked Justices Sotomayor and Ginsberg last week, shows Justice Roberts does not just call balls and strikes.

Trump’s regular assaults on the judiciary have normalized this sort of conduct ... at least when Trump is the one lobbing them. -- gs

