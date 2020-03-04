Elizabeth Warren's campaign manager, Roger Lau, told staffers in an email Wednesday that the campaign was "disappointed in the results" of the Super Tuesday vote and that Warren would decide her path forward in coming days.

“She’s going to take time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight,” Lau wrote, according to a copy of the email. Adding that Warren is aware of the high stakes in the primary and the general election, he wrote, “This decision is in her hands, and it’s important that she has the time and space to consider what comes next.”