He even went on a family holiday to Hawaii, as if to prove to himself that nothing special was occurring.

Those decisions cost him dearly. He was excoriated when he finally visited the fire front and criticized by those on his own side of politics. And he saw his own popularity dive in opinion polls.

Eventually, he apologized and, belatedly, showed some leadership.

Then along came the coronavirus.

The difference in response could not have been starker. From the start, the Australian government took aggressive action. Australia became one of the first countries to stop incoming flights from those parts of China most affected by the virus. Restrictions on travelers and students who had visited China followed, despite the hefty economic cost and backlash.

Then, late last week, the prime minister announced that Australian experts believed the virus was already at pandemic levels, a classification the World Health Organization has been slow to embrace, and is activating the country’s pandemic plans. The government followed up with a ban on flights from Iran and is considering restrictions on those arriving from South Korea and Italy.

Why, compared with the bush fires, did the Morrison government respond so strongly?

Some say the government is merely playing to its strengths. Morrison has long positioned himself as the king of border security. As minister for immigration and border protection, he was the chief architect of Australia’s controversial system of offshore detention, a harsh policy designed to limit boat arrivals by would-be refugees.

Trying to seal Australia from the world might, in other words, be part of his political playbook.

Yet treating the virus seriously is bringing real costs. The Australian economy is the most China-dependent in the developed world, with a third of the nation’s exports destined for that one destination. Australia’s universities are financially enmeshed with China, many of their 200,000 fee-paying Chinese students stuck at home. And then there are the tourists from China, 1.5 million of whom arrive each year.

Like leaders around the world, Morrison has faced a choice. On one hand, there’s economic growth. On the other, there are the measures recommend by scientific experts. This time around, by and large, he has chosen the advice of scientists.

Could it be that Morrison learned something from the bush fires — a lesson about the limits of spin?

There’s a belief within contemporary politics that falsehoods, if asserted strongly enough, and often enough, will always win the day. The master of the genre, of course, is President Trump, who has zigzagged on the coronavirus — sometimes taking it seriously, but also at times playing down the virus and saying the situation is “very well under control.”

That Trump love of spin has long been embraced by Morrison. A former marketing man, he has been confident about the power of confident assertion. In the past months, he has defended members of his administration on other issues, proclaiming that nothing illegal had happened, even in cases in which it was clear there had been missteps. He has sung the praises of coal, even while climate change exacerbated Australia’s farm-destroying drought. And, most infamously, he talked down the fires as they ravaged his country.

That last attempt at ignoring reality went particularly poorly. By the end of summer, at least a billion animals, birds and reptiles were lost in the Australian fires. Add to that the frogs, fish, platypuses and insects not included in that figure. More than 20 percent of Australia’s forests were burned, and more than 3,000 homes were lost. In the country’s big cities, smoke filled the streets, slipping a political message about climate change under every door and through every window.

And 34 Australians lost their lives.

Political rhetoric is a fine thing. A well-honed speech can turn a crowd. But, in Australia this summer, our political class might have learned the limits of denialism.

Denial will get you only so far. In the end, there’s a reckoning. Governments, such as those in Iran and China, that tried to ignore or play down the virus are already paying the price.

This time around, Australia’s prime minister is comparatively ahead of the game. He has discovered a taste for science — and for action.

Whether it’s climate change, bush fires or a coronavirus, reality will eventually assert itself. Maybe Australia’s Morrison has finally learned the lesson: Why not face it first?