I’m sure you understand. I didn’t pay $500 million — of my own money, not that it matters — for what at the moment that I’m calling you has amounted to just 44 delegates. Forty-four! Do you know what that is, apiece? Yeah, well, it’s not nothing, that’s for sure. Well, I’m glad they feel valuable. That’s good. I understand that having fewer of them makes each one of them more precious, but the idea was to have more of them.

I was told there would be a lane. Excuse me? A moderate lane. Yes, I was reliably informed that I would be able to take up this lane, the moderate lane — well if the lane system is, pardon my language, BS, then what am I doing here?

No, I’m not satisfied. Yes, I’ll hold.

Hi! I was not making any headway with that other person. I am just calling because — well, I paid over $500 million, and I think my voters may be duds.

No, I campaigned perfectly, but I am not seeing the hordes of voters I was promised. I have built a nice habitat for them, with all the things you said would be attractive to them: ads, T-shirts, buffet foods, the yard signs. The yard signs were not the problem. I have everything they said you should buy to attract voters and, ultimately, delegates. But they aren’t coming. I think mine are malfunctioning. Yes, I will hold.

Hi. Okay, I am looking at the fine print. Yes, okay, in the strictest technical sense, it is true that what I did today “has never been done before and nobody would have believed it possible.” I did not realize how ambiguous that phrasing was. Nobody would have believed it possible that you could spend so much for so little! That, frankly, is on me. But I think you owe me something. Delaware, maybe?

Not to be rude, but do you know what else I could have done with this money? I could have affected so many down-ballot races. Think how many seats the Democrats could control if I had! Whole states, where they could control redistricting! But instead, I spent it on you, and you are telling me that this is the maximum number of voters I can get? I did not get my money’s worth, you can be sure! And I will tell anyone else who will listen, anyone who is even contemplating pouring their own money into a deep hole to elect themselves, instead of just stealthily depositing it into a large and ominous PAC in the time-honored way.

Yes, I’ll hold.

Hi, yes. Are you the manager? Great. I am calling about the Super Tuesday results. I hate to bother you, only, I figured, at this price level, you would want to know if one of your platinum members received such subpar service that they would not recommend this experience to anyone else.

Okay, well. No? So, just to clarify, I won’t be receiving any more delegates? Then, frankly, I don’t have much of a use for these anymore and would like to return them for a full refund. Honestly, such a disapp — no refunds?

If this is the way you are going to treat people who want to buy your elections, soon you may have no one trying to purchase them at all.