Actually, that was clear days ago. Now the question is: Can Bloomberg repair the damage to Democrats, and to his own reputation?

Two candidates will be remembered as doing the rational, selfless thing when it really mattered in this race. After former vice president Joe Biden dominated the South Carolina primary, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) bowed out before Super Tuesday. Clearly, they learned from mainstream Republican candidates’ disastrous refusal to drop out in 2016 before it was too late to stop Trump. It was not too late for mainstream Democrats to unite to stop the angry populist in their midst from winning the nomination based on a slim plurality of support within the party.

After two disastrous debate performances and a dive in his polling numbers, Bloomberg had all the data he needed to know that he could not win the nomination — he could only spoil Biden’s chances. But, whether in service to ego or for some other, inscrutable reason, Bloomberg failed to do the rational thing before so much of the country voted. He stayed in, taking sizable chunks of the vote in nearly every contest and — because Democrats allocate delegates proportionally — draining the delegates Biden needs to lock up the nomination, keeping Sanders’s chances alive.

Bloomberg’s most significant impact on Biden might have come in delegate-rich California and Texas. Bloomberg appears to have come in a strong third place in both states. Biden may have won Texas handily and cut more deeply into Sanders’s lead in California without Bloomberg siphoning off non-Sanders votes.

If Biden fails to get a majority — or, perhaps, even a plurality — of delegates heading into the Democratic National Convention, Bloomberg will be partially to blame. Even if Biden eventually wins the nomination, a contested convention could be ugly.

So what can Bloomberg do to make up for hurting his party’s changes of beating Trump? He seems to realize that he has to do something.

“I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November. Not for me, but for our country,” Bloomberg said Wednesday.

Bloomberg retained a huge campaign staff through November, with the apparent intention to run ads and conduct a ground game for the eventual Democratic presidential nominee. He can show that this was not just an expensive way for him to signal to Democratic voters that he is committed to his own cause.

A massive shadow campaign favoring Biden would elicit understandable concerns about a billionaire buying an election, even on behalf of someone else. But a massive voter registration, voter education and turnout drive would not. Voting in the United States is often a hassle — registering, figuring out how and where to vote, getting required ID, waiting in lines, dealing with administrative screw-ups. It is little wonder that only about half of the voting-age population turns out in presidential elections. Republicans concluded long ago that higher turnout generally hurts them. Bloomberg could help Democrats simply by encouraging more civic participation.

This isn’t Bloomberg’s only option. Driving money into ending partisan redistricting could similarly aid Democrats while also being the obviously right thing to do. Similarly, a change.org petition calls for Bloomberg and fellow billionaire ex-candidate Tom Steyer to pay the fines and fees of ex-felons in Florida, whose ability to vote might unjustly depend on liquidating these debts.

Or Bloomberg could run ads debunking the worst untruths and conspiracy theories dredged up during the coming campaign in a straightforward, fact-based way. Because Trump and his allies lie and advance conspiracy theories at a high rate and in an extravagant fashion, doing this would amount to an anti-Trump campaign, one not based on billionaire-funded propaganda but on the simple recitation of established facts.

Putting hundreds of millions into inarguably worthy causes would not change the current delegate count. But it would help Bloomberg atone for his refusal to accept reality when it counted.

