His very strong showing Tuesday in Virginia demonstrated a few things that should give hope and provide a lesson to Democrats seeking to keep the commonwealth blue in 2020.

First, there was the sigh of relief.

Biden had lined up support from a number of the state’s leading Democratic politicians — Sen. Tim Kaine, Reps. Don McEachin and Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, former governor Terry McAuliffe — even former senator John Warner (R).

The establishment names were there. So too, were some of the new names.

Freshman Reps. Elaine Luria and Jennifer Wexton, who endorsed Biden’s candidacy in advance of Tuesday’s vote, took a chance when they waded into the presidential primary. But they had little choice.

Neither could afford to have Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) win Virginia. While the polls showed a late and powerful move toward Biden, Sanders was the candidate with the momentum following his back-to-back wins in New Hampshire and Nevada.

While Wexton’s reelection chances are fairly strong so far, she’s still a freshman running for reelection, and, traditionally, that’s the opposition party’s best chance to win the district. A Sanders win would have been a wild card in Wexton’s race, opening her to the possibility (however remote) of a GOP resurgence.

Luria’s 2nd District is much less secure. A Sanders win on Tuesday? That would have been a dead weight around her campaign’s neck all the way to Election Day.

Remember: Luria won a very close race against then-incumbent Rep. Scott Taylor in 2018. A petition scandal involving Taylor staffers and a would-be spoiler candidate gave Luria a boost then. It may help again this year, as a former Taylor staffer pleaded guilty to “willful neglect of an election duty.”

Special prosecutor John Beamer said the investigation is not over and more indictments are likely.

A small tail wind, perhaps, for Luria if Taylor wins the GOP nomination and gets the rematch he wants. But a Sanders victory would, arguably, have negated whatever bump that investigation may deliver.

There’s no way Luria could easily, never mind confidently, run down ballot from a self-described democratic socialist in the military-minded 2nd District — regardless of her GOP opponent.

So for those two Democrats, relief in Biden’s win brings with it confidence that — if he successfully capitalizes on Tuesday’s results — Biden will be the Democratic nominee.

Which means Virginia will not be in play for the GOP in 2020.

Why? Biden’s victory here shows the coalition that stood behind Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and that stuck by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and that vaulted Ralph Northam over Tom Perriello in the 2017 Democratic gubernatorial primary and that expanded its reach in the 2018 midterms remains the vital force in Virginia Democratic politics.

It is now more diverse, and, as this turnout map shows, its suburban roots are even stronger than just two years ago.

That’s when the other freshman Democrat, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, was swept into office on a suburban voter wave over incumbent Republican Dave Brat.

Spanberger endorsed Biden after the polls closed Tuesday night — hitting the wires at roughly the same time the Associated Press called Virginia for Biden. Not exactly bold. But there’s a real lesson from Tuesday’s results for Spanberger.

Preserving political capital is sometimes necessary. But in a first reelection bid, in a presidential year, when the GOP is running Donald Trump, and Biden may have the still-vital Obama coalition behind him? The coalition that gave her the win in 2018 is even stronger today. There’s no upside to playing the 2020 race safe.