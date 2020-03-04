I’m relieved because, in my view, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) would not be a strong general election candidate against President Trump. His presence on the ticket would not only risk Trump’s reelection but also the potential loss of the House Democratic majority and the chance for Democratic control of the Senate. Second-term Trump would be a disaster; second-term Trump with no congressional oversight would be an even greater travesty.

And while President Sanders would be light-years better than President Trump, I would far prefer any of his major competitors, past or present. Sanders’s stratospherically expensive agenda for expanding the size and scope of government would be concerning if there were any serious prospect of his being able to usher in the political revolution that would be necessary to see it enacted; there isn’t.

But given the daunting challenges that will face the next president, the thought that Sanders wouldn’t be able to succeed in enacting his proposals offers little comfort. And Sanders’s bristling hostility to those he perceives as opponents carries a disturbing whiff of Trumpism. One chilling example was Sanders’s refusal the other day to call on a reporter from The Post.

So, yes, relief. Relief that former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar admirably accepted post-South Carolina reality and bowed out not only gracefully but also quickly. Without their departures from the race, Biden’s performance Tuesday would not have been nearly as dominating.

And relief that voters were able to see behind the avalanche of advertising by former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and recognize his limitations as a presidential candidate, if not as a president. And relief that Bloomberg did what he does best: analyzed Tuesday’s data and accepted its consequences.

But also: worry. First, about how ugly the intra-party fight could become now that the race seems to be down to Biden and Sanders. Both candidates have every right to make their case that they would have the better chance of beating Trump and the better policies for the country, and in doing so to criticize their opponent’s record.

In the wake of Biden’s resurgence, Sanders is understandably sharpening his case against him; a memo by the senator’s top advisers, Faiz Shakir and Jeff Weaver, asserted that “voters face a decision between Bernie’s working-class movement and his message of change, and Biden’s effort to ... make sure that ‘nothing will fundamentally change’ for the billionaire class that buys elections.”

It’s not hard to imagine the downside here, contested convention or not, if Biden wins the nomination and Sanders’s supporters seethe or stay home. Sanders has appropriately pledged to support whoever wins the nomination. But both candidates need to be careful not to do Trump’s work for him in advance.

My greater anxiety is over Biden himself and his resilience against Trump in a general election campaign. I like and respect Biden. But there is a reason someone who should have been an obvious, dominant and persistent front-runner in this campaign has struggled so mightily.

Biden has always had deficits as a candidate in terms of focus and discipline; those have not disappeared. And voters perceive, with justification, that he has lost a step or two. Crisp has never been the first word that comes to mind when talking about Biden, but take a look at his 2008 vice presidential debate against Sarah Palin or even his match-up four years later with Paul Ryan. You will see a sharper, more fluent Biden. Words come more easily to him. He seems more forceful, less flustered.

The former vice president is — and perhaps always was — the best candidate that Democrats had to take on Trump. That doesn’t mean he is a strong or inspiring candidate. It was no accident that Biden’s landslide in South Carolina on Saturday marked his first primary win in three attempts at the presidency. It was no accident that Biden came in a dismal fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire; it reflected his lackluster performance on the campaign trail.

This is not to take away from Biden’s remarkable string of victories Tuesday. It is just to say that he is the same Biden that he has been on the campaign trail all year, not magically transformed by Super Tuesday into some Super Biden.