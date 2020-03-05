Well, all right. Except that there’s a yawning hole in this argument, if only Biden and his fellow Democrats weren’t so terrible at pointing it out: Sanders’s much-discussed (though not so well understood) record on guns.

There have been lots of gun votes in Washington since Sanders arrived as a zealous, independent congressman in 1991. On the great majority of them, he was exactly where you’d expect a principled democratic socialist to be.

But not on the two votes that were pretty clearly the most consequential in terms of policy and most important to the gun lobby.

The first, concerning the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act establishing background checks for most gun sales, came in 1993, when Sanders was eyeing statewide office in Vermont. The second, a vote to shield gunmakers from lawsuits, arose in 2005, just as Sanders was launching a bid for an open Senate seat.

In both of these cases, Sanders sided with the gun lobby. If you’ve ever been in a sporting goods store in Vermont, you can probably figure out why.

Biden raised this issue at the most recent Democratic debate, just as Hillary Clinton did in 2016. In both cases, it seems to have made no difference to anyone watching at home.

Why? Because, for reasons that totally elude me, Sanders’s rivals keep missing the point of their own indictment.

Like Clinton, Biden raises these embarrassing votes as if the main issue here were one of gun safety. He seems to be suggesting that Sanders isn’t telling the truth when he deplores gun violence, and if you let him become president, he’ll make sure the nation’s streets are awash with even more firearms than they already are.

Which is, of course, preposterous. Literally no one in the Democratic Party imagines that Sanders has a soft spot for semiautomatic assault weapons. As Sanders unfailingly points out, he has apologized a million times for those votes, and he has since earned a dismal rating from the National Rifle Association.

I absolutely believe Sanders when he says he loathes the NRA and has always personally opposed its agenda. I’m sure Democratic voters believe him, too.

And that’s exactly what makes his record so damning.

Because the hard truth is that on some of the rare occasions in the past 30 years when Sanders’s self-image as an unflinching foe of power was actually put to the test — in those few moments when he actually had to choose between his own liberal principles and his political fortunes in Vermont — he didn’t come out looking so revolutionary, after all. He came out looking a lot like these craven politicians he makes a show of disdaining.

When the pressure was on, Sanders did what most members of Congress do at one time or another. He caved to a powerful constituency, pure and simple, even though he knew it was wrong.

No less a knife-fighter than Republican strategist Karl Rove used to say that you don’t win campaigns by exploiting your opponent’s weakness. You win them by eroding his strength.

Well, this goes to Sanders’s strength. His main selling point as a candidate, to which he alluded in his speech Tuesday, is that he has the courage to match his convictions. Even Sanders’s detractors tend to grant that he has an unbending integrity in pursuit of goals they consider misguided.

The record, it turns out, says something else.

So when Biden meets Sanders on a debate stage in Phoenix on March 15, and Sanders starts in again about the Iraq Whoa-wa and the banks Biden has defended, the former veep ought to put it to him this way:

Bernie, you voted twice to block perfectly sensible gun laws. I know you didn’t want to. I know you hate gun violence as much as I do. But if you can’t stand up for something you believe in when you’re just one of 435 votes, then how are you going to do the really hard thing when the responsibility falls entirely on you?

You’ll never make Sanders out to be something he isn’t, which is some kind of reckless gun-lover. But you can expose him for what he very much is.

A politician, just like everybody else.