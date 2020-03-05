So he has alienated moderates in his own party (including African Americans, whose massive support for former vice president Joe Biden he ignores, preferring to attribute Biden’s success to “corporate Democrats”), and has an even worse shot attracting — and is off-putting to — the sort of suburban women who helped deliver the House majority to Democrats in 2018. But don’t worry, young people will make up for all that! Democrats are supposed to take on faith that the people Sanders needs to make up for those he has given up on and those who have not yet appeared will save the party in November.
Democrats need not accept this preposterous bet, and on Super Tuesday did not. It surely makes more sense to bet on the voters who actually did show up in droves just as they did in 2018. (Consider what happened in Texas: “With unwavering support from black voters in the cities and a surge in the suburbs, Mr. Biden notched his most significant win of the primary calendar here … netting him a large and unexpected share of Texas’s 228 pledged delegates.”
The Sanders strategy — if you vote for me, they will come — is so ludicrous that Sanders is not trying to smooth over the rough edges he has spent a lifetime.
Sanders is now going so far as to run ads showing him with President Barack Obama, the man he publicly announced deserved a primary challenge in 2012. Now, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) sounds like former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg:
It is important to fight for the issues, advance your argument, and grow the cause.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 4, 2020
To do so, the questions that organizers or anyone seeking to advance a cause or campaign should always ask themselves are: who else can we include, and how can we listen and include them?
Well, the candidate might want to consider not calling everyone who votes for his opponent a “corporate Democrat” and change some personnel on his campaign who engage in scorched earth tactics. Perhaps Ocasio-Cortez has figured out that the entire approach of picking fights even with potential friends is unwise.
Trying to become a uniter at this stage is a far-fetched proposition that risks making Sanders seem inauthentic. However, he and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are reportedly in talks to combine forces. So why doesn’t Sanders — who is the fly in the ointment, the pebble in every shoe — take himself out of the running and back the more conciliatory, less off-putting candidate, Warren? Yes, Sanders has won a few primaries and Warren has none, but doesn’t his own admission that the young-person crusade has not worked combined with the personal animosity he has generated suggest she would be a better messenger for the left?
The chances Sanders would undertake such a selfless act is next to zero. But the left should understand: If they want to sell a controversial platform, they need a more likable messenger who has some reach beyond the Bernie Bros. An old guy who points his finger and yells at audiences is not going to do it. If they stick with Sanders, they are almost certainly going to lose as the somewhat-liberal and moderate Democratic bloc rallies to Biden’s side. Why not let Warren take a turn at the wheel?
