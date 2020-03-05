In Virginia, Democrats tend to be moderates (including African Americans in Richmond and the Tidewater region, as well as whites in the D.C. suburbs). It is those moderates who fueled a “69 percent increase over the 2016 primary, compared to an average jump of 33 percent across nine Super Tuesday states in which the vote count is complete or has been projected by Edison Media Research.”

The blue wave in Virginia rolled on, stirred not by a radical provocateur but by someone they see as capable of beating President Trump. Getting rid of Trump is all the excitement they need. (Moreover, these are the sorts of reliable voters likely to show up in even greater numbers in November.)

Even more impressive, Democratic turnout was up 60 percent in Texas, a sign that the close Senate race in 2018 and batch of Democratic wins in congressional races was no fluke. In particular, as the Houston Chronicle reports, “Voter turnout in the Democratic presidential primary increased by 44 percent in Texas’s most populous county [Harris] compared to four years ago, helping fuel former Vice President Joe Biden’s surprising comeback on Super Tuesday.” Turnout in Dallas County was also up significantly. (The downside of a huge turnout was a plethora of voting places with lines as long as five hours; that’s a disgrace.) Democrats will be encouraged to put real resources into Texas, forcing Republicans to do the same.

Another state outside deep-blue terrain where turnout rose was North Carolina, a potential swing state for a candidate like Biden, who can bring out the African American vote. Turnout there was up about 17 percent, or 180,000 votes. Hillary Clinton lost the state in 2016 to Trump by about 173,000 votes.

As in 2008 and 2016, a competitive primary does motivate voters to turn out, and the party hopes to keep them engaged through November. Republicans will be excited to come out to vote for Trump, but if Biden does get the nomination, the conservative hysteria about protecting America from Bernie Sanders’s socialism won’t be present. (Trump might try calling Biden a socialist, but that would be preposterous, even for him.) The ability to pump up your own side, especially among reliable voters, without creating an equally strong reaction on the other side is an attractive proposition for any political party.

Turnout in swing states (e.g., Georgia, Texas, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida) will provide valuable information for the nominee and help allocate resources. Moreover, it might also influence the choice of vice president. A vice presidential pick such as Stacey Abrams might put Georgia (where there are also two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs) in play and help drive turnout among African Americans in the Upper Midwest as well as Texas. Adding Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer or Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) may help regionally in the Midwest, and also maximize the advantage that Democrats have developed among suburban women throughout the country.