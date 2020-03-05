The result?

All the pundit hand-wringing — Is Bloomberg attempting to buy the Democratic nomination? What does it mean for the soul of the Democratic Party that about $60 billion can do that? How will voters react to a November contest between two plutocrats? — was a gigantic waste of time.

Bloomberg withdrew Wednesday morning after not winning a single state on Super Tuesday (though he did emerge victorious in American Samoa). “I entered the race for president to defeat Donald Trump,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “A viable path to the nomination no longer exists. But I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November. Not for me, but for our country.”

It’s not quite right to say money can’t buy electoral love — we’ve got plenty of evidence that it can. It’s not a coincidence that the typical member of the Senate has a net worth in the seven figures, and Bloomberg minus his vast fortune most likely would have never been elected mayor of New York for one term, never mind three. And there are other wealthy politicos who come to mind: Florida’s Sen. Rick Scott (R) is one; Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), scion of the family who owns the Hyatt hotel chain, is another.

But the success of politicians purchasing a major political office with their own funds is not as sure a thing as people seem to think. Others who’ve attempted to buy their way to the presidency include Ross Perot and Steve Forbes. This cycle alone also offered up Tom Steyer and Howard Schultz’s flirtation with an independent bid. (President Trump, if you are wondering, doesn’t really count. His calling card was his celebrity, which is something else entirely. Just ask former two-term California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.)

Speaking of California, the state offers up numerous examples of people whose money didn’t do what they hoped. There was Texas oil heir Michael Huffington, who managed to achieve a seat in the House of Representatives but flamed out when he spent $28 million to run for Senate two years later. Former Northwest Airlines co-chair Al Checchi blew more than $40 million in a 1998 run for governor, only to emerge from a a three-way Democratic primary with a little more than 12 percent of the vote. A decade later, Meg Whitman’s eBay fortune couldn’t compete against the popularity of once and future governor Jerry Brown.

So what’s the issue? It’s twofold. First, many of the most moneyed contenders made their fortunes in the business or financial worlds, and that doesn’t automatically translate to political skills or savvy. A corporate CEO, for instance, does not have to take the advice of others and, aside from an (often complaisant) Board of Directors, is immediately accountable to no one. Balancing multiple stakeholders whom they can’t send packing is not a skill they have been forced to develop.

But there’s another issue too. People with lots of money — whether they earned it via corporate service or inheritance — are often surrounded by people who, dependent on them for a paycheck or favor, tell them what they want to hear. They become convinced of their own worth. When they need to convince others of that fact, they all too often radiate impatience and anger — or worse, contempt.

All of that was on clear display with Bloomberg, who seemed to believe he could run for president on his own terms and paid a team of consultants who were happy to aid and abet him in his delusions. Out of office for more than half a decade, the billionaire was used to fawning audiences signaling approval of every thought. When challenged, especially by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) on the debate stage, he couldn’t come up with convincing answers to even obvious critiques.

It was hardly a good look. His poll numbers dropped. Voters, who until then had only experienced Bloomberg via ad or social media buys, fled in droves. As it turns out, it’s not just that you can’t run a country like a business. You can’t run a political campaign like one, either.