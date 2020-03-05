It’s a resoundingly good one, as The Post’s Michael Scherer reports:

Former New York mayor Bloomberg has decided to form a new independent expenditure campaign that will absorb hundreds of his presidential campaign staff in six swing states to work to elect the Democratic nominee this fall. The new group, with a name that is still undisclosed because its trademark application is in process, would also be a vehicle for Bloomberg to spend money on advertising to attack President Trump and support the Democratic nominee, according to a person familiar with the discussions, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

It seems clear that Bloomberg believes he can make himself useful by using his fortune to rattle Trump, to get in his head, causing him to make mistakes or, better yet, perform even more spectacular meltdowns than usual.

Bloomberg’s team just released this video, which sets the tone and the overall goal of the project right away:

This blog was sharply critical of the bottomless arrogance that the Bloomberg operation showed throughout his effort to buy his own way into the Democratic nomination.

But Bloomberg did excel at running ads well crafted to achieve just that goal of rattling Trump, as well as the goal of effectively dramatizing all of his many depredations.

There’s this ad that contrasts unsightly Trumpian outbursts with great moments from JFK and Lyndon Johnson. There’s this ad juxtaposing the many achievements of immigrants alongside Trump’s hate rhetoric. There’s this ad flashing frightening scenes of resurgent white supremacy and searing civil strife unleashed by Trump. There’s this ad dramatizing Trump’s immigration horrors. And so forth.

As The Post report notes, Bloomberg could “play a major role in shaping the race this fall” with his “potentially limitless bankroll.” Messaging and imagery along the lines of what he’s already directed at Trump, backed by real firepower during the general election, could make a real difference.

Another general election role for Bloomberg’s massive spending, as I recently argued, might be to try to counter the disinformation campaign that Trumpworld is set to unleash. Bloomberg had already been outspending Trump on Facebook -- where Trump’s digital strategy has excelled -- and some experts have suggested this was having the effect of crowding out some of Trump’s messaging.

We’re headed into a general election in which Trump and his allies are expected to spend upwards of a billion dollars on digital disinformation warfare, helped along by a Big Tech oligarchy that appears willing to look the other way while this wreaks untold damage on our democracy. A Bloomberg effort to swamp that spending could make a difference there, too.

Indeed, given all that, the dire circumstances of the moment might argue in favor of taking the admittedly unsettling step of accepting the need to benefit from Bloomberg’s spending. As Eric Levitz recently put it:

Michael Bloomberg is not a monster. By the standards set by other megabillionaires, he’s probably closer to a saint. While his fellow plutocrats have concentrated their political investments on accelerating the upward redistribution of wealth, Bloomberg has supplied ample resources to combating gun violence, checking Donald Trump’s power, and averting catastrophic climate change. His work on the latter issue has been especially valuable. If he would like to continue making recompense for the uglier aspects of his record by bankrolling the resistance to authoritarian ethno-nationalism in the U.S., Democrats should let him purchase their indulgences.

The sheer abnormality of a massive single-fortune campaign like this directed only at ousting Trump -- and its acceptance by Democrats in an all-hands-on-deck spirit that recognizes the uncomfortable compromises needed to survive our current crisis -- will perhaps also signal to voters just how abnormal things are right now, and how urgent it is to set them right.