“When I left one place,” she continued, “I took everything I’d learned before and all the good ideas that were tucked into my brain and all the good friends that were tucked in my heart, and I brought it all forward with me — and it became part of what I did next.”

This is Elizabeth Warren at her best. She has a way with words, and indeed was by far the best debater, or public speaker, in the Democratic field. When she talks, it sounds as though she’s streaming direct from her heart, even when she’s discussing some abstract financial rule. Add to this her formidable academic credentials, and you can see why many people were inspired by her candidacy — particularly those who have such credentials themselves.

Maybe it’s not surprising, either, that so many of those people believed in her so hard that they can’t believe anyone else wouldn’t, unless there was something deeply wrong with them.

As Warren’s campaign grew steadily less plausible, my social media feeds exploded with women lamenting that we’re still second-class citizens, denied the top jobs in favor of less-qualified men. Warren herself leaned into this contention, talking of “all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years” to see a woman in the Oval Office.

I am on record saying that sexism toward women in prominent positions is real, and toxic. But before we indict the patriarchy for the demise of Warren’s campaign, let’s consider the other reasons voters might have preferred someone else. Such as the fact that, for all her protestations of being “capitalist to my bones,” she was well to the left of most of the voters who opted for Joe Biden. She was promising massive wealth taxes, restructuring corporations to give the workers more control and a Medicare-for-all system that would have gotten rid of private insurance and cost the federal government tens of trillions of dollars over the next decade. She was also leaning more heavily into broad-spectrum identity politics than any other candidate.

Now maybe, in their heart of hearts, many of the people who found her too extreme actually wanted their president to upend the whole capitalist system rather than reupholster it. Maybe they were just too afraid to take a risk on a more radical agenda with President Trump on the other party’s ticket. But plenty of voters I’ve spoken to were making that calculation about Bernie Sanders, too.

Other voters found Warren insufficiently progressive. They sensed, correctly, that her commitment to Medicare-for-all had been strategic, rather than a longtime obsession, and that she would not be very energetic about pursuing it once in office. They viewed her, also correctly, as a creature of the elite professional class and feared she would never be willing to take on that powerful group that has been so very successful in erecting a lot of barriers to income mobility for others. At campaign rallies, the phrase I heard most often from these people was “flip-flop.”

Which is not to say I haven’t heard potentially gendered language that people complained about when they heard it applied to Hillary Clinton — “shrill,” “unlikable” or any of the rest of it. But I didn’t hear it on the campaign trail, even at Sanders rallies. What I did hear, a lot was, “It’s time we had a woman as president.”

Which should remind us that though women undoubtedly suffer discrimination for their gender, they also get some benefits, particularly in a Democratic primary. This is, after all, the party that nominated Clinton last time around. I met a lot of women, and not just a few men, who were choosing between Warren and Amy Klobuchar, full stop. The New York Times endorsed them both, and obviously not only because of their policy positions, which were about as far apart as it was possible to be while still running for the Democratic nomination.

Ending sexism should mean that a less qualified man doesn’t beat a more qualified woman — but “qualifications” is a term that encompasses a lot of values. Only one person can be president, which means you can have many fine qualities and still not be quite what the majority of voters are looking for. Those voters are not obligated to pick the woman anyway just to prove a point.

