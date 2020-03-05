* Kyle Cheney, Heather Caygle, and Martin Matishak report that congressional Democrats are urging Joe Biden to fight back harder on Trump’s bogus Ukraine attacks than he has so far.
* Nancy LeTourneau has a good piece urging the media to be much more forthright in reckoning with Trump’s mental unfitness for the presidency.
* Lawyer Marc Elias unveils a new project for combating Republican voter suppression, warning that it will be worse this year than ever before.
* Susan Demas talks to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer about why she endorsed Joe Biden for the upcoming Michigan primary, which could deal Bernie Sanders a huge blow if he loses. Note that Whitmer thinks Biden’s economic record will resonate in the industrial Midwest.
* Ruth Marcus explores the feeling of being simultaneously relieved and worried about where the Democratic primaries are taking us.
* Jill Lawrence says the non-Biden candidates fell short because the country is looking for something reassuring and familiar.
* Josh Bivens details how single payer health care could boost both the number of jobs and the quality of jobs.