Biden, appearing on NBC’s “Today,” let Sanders have it. “It’s ridiculous. Bernie, you got beaten by the overwhelming support I have from the African American community, Bernie. You got beaten because of suburban women, Bernie. You got beaten because of hard-working, middle-class people, Bernie. You raised a lot more money than I have, Bernie.” His tone vacillated between disdain and amusement:
Asked about President Trump’s ludicrous claim that the “system” is rigged against Sanders (another aging-hippie buzzword), Biden laughed. “Look, the one thing the president doesn’t want to do from the very beginning is face me because I will beat him. Period. ... He has even risked his presidency because he does not want to face me.”
It is long past time that the victimhood ploy, a favorite of demagogues on the right and left, get a drubbing. It was Sanders’s forces who insisted on keeping the Iowa and Nevada caucuses (and reporting first and second alignments and raw votes just to make matters more complicated) and on maintaining the requirement for the nominee to obtain a majority of delegates.
Sanders’s argument about the undue influence of corporate interests might have found resonance (though it did not win him the nomination) against Hillary Clinton, who took enormous speaking fees from financial institutions and raised money from corporations for her foundation. Against Biden, one of the weakest fundraisers before Super Tuesday and the vice president to one of the most popular Democrats in modern history, Sanders sounds like a crank and a sore loser.
Biden heads into next week’s set of primaries with the wind at his back. Looking forward to the Michigan primary that awards 125 delegates, he received on Thursday the endorsement of popular Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). whose campaign slogan “Fix the damn roads!” epitomized the brand of bread-and-butter politics that she and Biden subscribe to. And Biden will tout the Obama administration’s decision to save the auto industry, which saved more than a million jobs, many in Michigan.
A confident Biden can talk about the Obama administration’s legacy and about his record on guns. He can embrace a coalition of African Americans, suburbanites, women, older Americans and union members. With a new influx of fundraising money (about $15 million reportedly raised in the first three days of March), he projects confidence and optimism. Meanwhile, Sanders, isolated in the Democratic Party, continues to rant about the “corporate establishment.” He suddenly looks very small and desperate.
